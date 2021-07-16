NOVIUS, AI x IoT startup based in Tokyo announced that it has joined NVIDIA Inception

Automatically animate humans from photo in Real time FRS Analysis_image

Japanese start-up NOVIUS successfully developed "Real-time" style transfer technology used by AI that covers from entertainment to industrious use

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVIDIA Inception will allow NOVIUS to grow its business with go-to-market support, training and technology assistance. The program will offer an opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.Through NVIDIA Inception, NOVIUS will have opportunities to collaborate with experts and manufacturers across the AI community as it advances its breakthrough Real-time style transfer technology for various use cases.About NOVIUSNOVIUS develops AI software for real-time style transfer based solutions and image analysis for advanced real-time operations. It adds value to images in line with Japan's rich animation history of providing innovative image platforms. NOVIUS is a pioneer in breakthroughs in real-time style transfer technology.NEXT PROJECTNOVIUS will try to develop advanced AI that creates short animation and cartoon by in-putting the following information1)Write or voice synopsis of the story.2)Write or voice in the ending of the story.3)Specify duration of time (normally 60sec~120sec)4)Upload photos of characters or your photo to generate avatar5)That short animation and cartoon characters will be created in real time according to the story you have written or voice from synopsis to ending of the story.6)This will allow to fine-tune the scene later on.If we can successfully develop this AI based tool, game change will occur both animation and video industryLook for InvestorsNOVIUS is looking for investors to invest in the ultimate thinkable AI technology:AI that draws characters and avatar based on scripts or voice and then creates animations and cartoons.Newly image optimized Technology called “NOVIUS Image Optimizer" is now commercially available. The features of this technology have huge potential to transform from entertainment to any industry such as fashion, architecture, new trendy car design and advertisement. Style transfer has the potential to drastically reduce the design process and perform creative inference on each frame after extracting frames from TV or videoOne of the things that excites us the most about the predictive analytics is how quickly and bluntly. it surpasses the existing benchmarks. Image optimizer penetrates the entertainment and industries where human creativity has traditionally dominated long time. However, NOVIUS Image Optimizer adds a futuristic touch to those domains.Another fun thing about the style transfer is that you can watch TV and video in any style you want. There are many ways to do this, such as the style of a famous animator or painter. You can even watch TV or video in a medieval atmosphere style, which is as if you were exactly like going back to the past by a time machine.Most people may think that video and content images are two different things, but video is a collection of images. When you are watching TV or video and come across a unique design, you can instantly view and analyze each frame extracting watching video or TV. Each frame of the video is brought up on the screen and can be analyzed. This is real-time frame analysis.By carefully viewing 5, 10, or 15 frames, you can analyze the subtle differences in each frames. What a fun process! We believe that frame analysis using NOVIUS real-time style transfer technology will become a major trend in the design industry in the coming years.As far as NOVIUS AI technology, we have real-time style transfer technology and AI facial expression and voice analysis and AI signage that are ready to go commercially.Ms. Tomoko Fujino, President of NOVIUS Corporation says that globalization of 5G will lastly bring a shift from edge AI to cloud GPU, and that real-time style transfer can be viewed on smartphone, tablet, and PC. and Conversion brings diversification of watching videos and wide range of enjoyment.We would like to expand our business by combining AI based real-time style transfer, and other AI technologies that we own. Now we need additional funds to develop even more advanced AI-technology. Therefore, we are looking for investors who are angels, venture funds and capital firms from the United States.

This is Real-Time Style Transfer technology demonstration video. This video is switching to a different effect.