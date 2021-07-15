Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,894 in the last 365 days.

Kieselstein-Cord Celebrates 5/50

Kieselstein-Cord’s buckle designs appear on five of the eight covers of V131

Kieselstein-Cord’s buckle designs appear on five of the eight covers of V131

Celebrating its 50th anniversary as America's most coveted accessories brand, Kieselstein-Cord received an extraordinary and unprecedented gift.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its 50th anniversary as America's most coveted accessories brand, Kieselstein-Cord received an extraordinary and unprecedented gift: This summer, buckle designs by Kieselstein-Cord appear on 5 of the 8 covers of V131, the fashion forward journal's Fall Preview issue, dedicated to trailblazers forging unique paths in fashion, sports and the arts.

Few designers have forged a path as unique as Barry Cord, whose signature work, archival and current, remains as influential, exclusive, and most of all, individualistic, as it was when first introduced in 1971.

Elizabeth Logan-Baravalle
Kieselstein-Cord
elb@demo.de.com

You just read:

Kieselstein-Cord Celebrates 5/50

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.