Kieselstein-Cord Celebrates 5/50
Celebrating its 50th anniversary as America's most coveted accessories brand, Kieselstein-Cord received an extraordinary and unprecedented gift.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its 50th anniversary as America's most coveted accessories brand, Kieselstein-Cord received an extraordinary and unprecedented gift: This summer, buckle designs by Kieselstein-Cord appear on 5 of the 8 covers of V131, the fashion forward journal's Fall Preview issue, dedicated to trailblazers forging unique paths in fashion, sports and the arts.
Few designers have forged a path as unique as Barry Cord, whose signature work, archival and current, remains as influential, exclusive, and most of all, individualistic, as it was when first introduced in 1971.
