Army Vet and Author of 'The Addiction Manifesto' JR Weaver Fights Back Against Addiction (and He's Winning)
CHARLESTON, SC, US, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Army Veteran JR Weaver Chronicles His Journey to Recovery in The Addiction Manifesto
Talented author and army veteran, JR Weaver, shares his experience battling addiction in his soon-to-be-launched book titled The Addiction Manifesto, JR Weaver is an army veteran and person in long-term recovery who is passionate about the health and wellness of others as he is set to release his book titled The Addiction Manifesto. The author is looking to assist millions of people in different parts of the world through their journey to recovery as he details his experience and struggles with the hope of championing a global recovery revolution. Substance abuse and addiction remain a major plague that has continued to generate a lot of conversation across the globe due to its effect on people as well as its impact on the economies of nations. Unfortunately, recent statistics have shown a worrisome increase in the number of people suffering from addiction.
According to a recent report published by the World Health Organization, about 270 million people, approximately 5.5% of the global population aged between 15 and 64, used psychoactive drugs with an estimated 35 million people suffering from drug use disorders and over 180 thousand deaths linked to drug use disorders in 2019. Unfortunately, many of the available addiction recovery resources are seemingly abstract, ultimately failing to yield the desired results. However, JR Weaver aims to change this narrative with the release of The Addiction Manifesto.
The author personifies the recovery process, delivering an immersive experience to readers, as he writes about the trials and tribulations he faced during his early recovery. JR Weaver aims to highlight the inherent powers of self-belief and how the personal desire to quit drug abuse remains the biggest obstacle to embracing a healthier, happier life. Published by Palmetto Publishing, The Addiction Manifesto initially started as a journal to help the author stay sober before he eventually decided to share his journey with the world as a self-help guide for persons in recovery as well as their loved ones. The book contains easy-to-implement yet effective tips that will help readers own their lives and become responsible members of society. JR returned back to the place of his last arrest, The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC, and has been employed full-time there since May 2019. JR is also the senior mentor for Veteran's Treatment Court in Charleston.
2020 International Book Awards Finalist for Health: Addiction & Recovery
“Some people won’t believe in you, and that’s ok, this journey isn’t about them. It’s about you.”
The Addiction Manifesto has been uniquely designed to provide you with a new perspective on recovery and will show you that anything is possible.
In this deeply personal book, JR Weaver has crafted a raw insight into his life and how he’s been affected by substance abuse over the past 20 years. He details his recovery process and how he’s dealt with loss.
With this book, he wishes to help people on their journey to recovery. His realistic approach details his journey to try to have a normal life again.
If you’re going through addiction recovery or want to help someone who is… This book allows you to gain a greater understanding of substance abuse and its many challenges.
JR Weaver
