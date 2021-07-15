Cuban Liberty: Paramount Miami Worldcenter & Emilio Estefan Light-Up Largest L.E.D. Global Flag Display

700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter & Emilio Estefan Light-Up City Skyline with Largest L.E.D. Mosaic of Global Flags and Unity Anthem Lyrics, "One World, One Prayer" as Signal of Solidarity with Cuban Liberty Protestors 700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter & Emilio Estefan Light-Up City Skyline with Largest L.E.D. Mosaic of Global Flags and Unity Anthem Lyrics, "One World, One Prayer" as Signal of Solidarity with Cuban Liberty Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower is sending a signal to the that Miami stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba in the quest for independence from an oppressive regime.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a sign of solidarity with the people of Cuba, starting tonight through Sunday night, downtown Miami’s 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper will light-up the city’s skyline with the largest L.E.D. mosaic display of flags from around the globe and the musical message, “One World, One Prayer,” from Cuban-American musician Emilio Estefan.

Emilio Estefan’s Global Unity Anthem

“One World, One Prayer” is the title of the recently-released global unity anthem written and produced by Cuban immigrant and 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan of Miami. It is performed by the world-famous Bob Marley and The Wailers reggae band.

Local radio stations are being asked to play the song every evening.

Global Mosaic Message of Hope

“The Paramount Miami tower is sending a signal to the world that Miami stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba in the quest for independence from an oppressive regime,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Emilio Estefan

In 1967, at the age of 14, Estefan and his father, Emilio Sr., fled Cuba for Spain and then settled in Miami. Emilio Estefan founded the 1980’s Latino pop-music band, “The Miami Sound Machine.” He married the band’s star-singer, 7-time Grammy Award Winner Gloria Estefan, also a Cuban immigrant.

He says, “’One World, One Prayer’ is an anthem and a musical prayer for global peace, harmony and love and we are sending a shining signal from Miami to the people of Cuba that we support their quest for liberty.”

Tower Lighting Times

At the top of every hour; for two minutes; beginning at 5:00 a.m. until sunrise; and from sunset to midnight; the world’s tallest electronic animation lighting system will display moving images of flags representing 132 countries and an enormous ticker-tape-style L.E.D. read-out of the song’s title: “One World, One Prayer.”

Lighting System Facts

Paramount, which is downtown Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper, will illuminate its 60-story-tall center column and its 150-foot-high by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown with a moving-medley of fluttering flags from five continents. Across the building's 100-yard-long crown and through its middle are the scrolling lyrics, “One World, One Prayer.”

The tower lightings will continue through the night of Sunday, July 18, 2021.

The $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is built with a state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consisting of 14,300 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

Estefan & The Wailers

Emilio Estefan says, he collaborated with Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley, and her son, Skip Marley, in the production of “One World, One Prayer.” Also working with Estefan are Puerto Rican musician “Farruko,” Jamaican superstar “Shaggy,” and original Wailers’ band member, Aston “Family Man” Barret.

Estefan says, it took him two-years to write, compose and complete the song.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The Paramount skyscraper rises from of the heart of the 27-acre, $4-billion Miami Worldcenter. It is the nation’s largest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley was a reggae music Rastafarian icon best-known for his 1963 hit, “One Love, People Get Ready.” He and The Wailers recorded 15 albums. Marley was also a controversial proponent of the medicinal purposes of marijuana smoking. He died in May 1981 from melanoma cancer. If he was still alive, Marley would be 76 years-old.

