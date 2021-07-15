TRILLER FIGHT CLUB ‘TRILLERVERZ’ SERIES LAUNCHES TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 IN THE HULU THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY AT NOON ET
TRILLER FIGHT CLUB ‘TRILLERVERZ’ SERIES LAUNCHES TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 IN THE HULU THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
MICHAEL HUNTER VS. MIKE WILSON
FOLLOWED BY LIVE VERZUZ RAP BATTLE BETWEEN DIPSET AND THE LOX
Triller Fight Club today announced the lineup of the first of the ‘TrillerVerz’ events. Held on the first Tuesday of every month, this will be an unprecedented series of spectacular combat sports and music kicking off Tuesday, August 3 at Madison Square Garden pairing world class professional boxing and an iconic, live Verzuz Rap Battle between DIPSET and THE LOX.
The ‘TrillerVerz’ events will take place the first Tuesday of each month in the legendary venue
and will be broadcast live internationally on FITE.TV and TRILLER.co. The live event will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the Verzuz Rap Battle commencing at 9:00 p.m. ET after a 30-minute intermission.
Formed in Harlem by childhood friends Cam’ron and Jim Jones and adding Juelz Santana in 1999, DIPSET have been one of the leaders in the international hip-hop community for over two decades. Formed in 1994, from Yonkers, NY, THE LOX burst onto the hip-hop scene with their stylistic and unique sound created by original members Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss.
This will be the first-ever Verzuz Rap Battle with a live audience. Founded during the pandemic, the Verzuz Rap Battle’s became a social phenomenon with millions of viewers watching from all over the world.
The debut boxing event is headlined by an outstanding ten-round WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator between Las Vegas, NV native Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (19-1-1, 3 KOs), and Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson, (21-1, 10 KOs), of Medford, OR. Hunter is currently ranked #7 by Ring Magazine and #10 by ESPN.
Co-featured, ‘The Fighting Pride of Huntington, Long Island,’ former world champion Chris Algieri,
(24-3-0, 9 KOs’), battles cross-town rival Mikkel ‘Slikk Mikk’ LesPierre, (22-2-1, 10 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY
in a scheduled ten-round welterweight clash.
Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, tickets for the full evening of entertainment will go On-Sale Tomorrow, Thursday, July 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET and may be purchased at MSG.com. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. ET with the first bell at 6:00 p.m. ET. Entrance to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden is at Seventh Avenue between 31st and 33rd Street. VIP packages are also available to the event through MSG.com.
Bernie Bahrmasel
Bernie Bahrmasel
