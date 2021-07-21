Andy Splichal, Author of Make Each Click Count, Announces Upcoming Book Revision

Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Splichal, the acclaimed author of the Make Each Click Count book series and host of the Make Each Click Count Podcast, has announced plans to update and re-release his original book, Make Each Click Count, The T.O.P. Guide To Success Using Google AdWords.

Make Each Click Count, The T.O.P. Guide To Success Using Google AdWords was originally released in 2015. The first of three books comprising the Make Each Click Count series, the original book that provides readers a complete overview into Google Ads.

We were able to ask Andy what he plans to update in the new soon-to-be released version of his original book.

“Most of the strategies from the book are still valid; however, Google Ads’ layout has evolved and changed. This is a problem because if a reader can’t follow how to implement different strategies, they may not be able to successfully implement strategies from the book.”

“In addition, there are other changes, including the title of the book where Google AdWords is now Google Ads as well as some new material that will be added”.

Trying to get a sneak peek, we ask him about the new material.

“Google is always offering new features. A great example is with Google ad extensions. Since 2015, Google has introduced numerous new extensions including callout extensions, price extensions, promotion extensions and the just released image extensions. This book will address those new extensions and how to best use them in your advertising. That is just an example, there will be 4 or 5 new chapters in the revised book edition including chapters regarding ad type, bidding strategies and device optimizations” he told us.

“The last change to the book is who I’m writing it for. The first book was for both eCommerce and Professional Service Professionals, while this book is going to be exclusively for eCommerce advertisers” he concluded.

Finally, we asked him what acronym the T.O.P. in the title was?

“T.O.P. stands for True Online Presence, my Search Engine Marketing Agency where I continue to act as the Founder and Manager Partner. Of course, it also spells TOP which is why we partially choose the name for the agency, Top Search Engine Marketing Agency”.

The upcoming release of Make Each Click Count, The T.O.P. Guide To Success Using Google Paid Ads is scheduled to be released in December of 2021.

Andy Splichal, was recently named to the Best of Los Angeles Awards’ 2021 Fascinating 100 List, is the founder and managing partner of True Online Presence, author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count podcast and founder of Make Each Click Count University. He is a certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com.

New episodes of the Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast.

