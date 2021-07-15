BridgeRM Selects IndiSoft’s RxOffice Compliance Platform
We were impressed with RxOffice’s flexibility and ability to support any type of audit from the standpoint of content and adaptable workflow, including hybrid deployments ...”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA , July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BridgeRM, a national risk management solutions consulting firm for the financial services industry, has chosen IndiSoft’s RxOffice Compliance to support its growing quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) work for residential mortgage servicing.
As a leading service-provider of QC, internal audit, process analysis, risk assessments and growth consulting, Edmund, Okla.-based BridgeRM plans to leverage RxOffice’s SaaS mortgage servicing QA and QC application to meet the growing needs of mortgage bankers struggling to keep up with a rapidly changing regulatory landscape.
“We were impressed with RxOffice’s flexibility and ability to support any type of audit from the standpoint of content and adaptable workflow, including hybrid deployments where a client may combine in-house with outsource resources, even on the same file,” said Taylor Hildebrand, relationship manager and servicing compliance leader at BridgeRM.
Mortgage servicing QC and compliance will be at their most stressful levels during the next few years due to the need to apply rules for loan cohorts from specific time periods because of the COVID-19 requirements in the CARES-act, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and state overlays. This means system flexibility and content management will make or break successful audits and compliance reviews for mortgage servicers.
“RxOffice’s regulatory change management ensures that servicers can avoid the headaches of a volatile environment,” said Hans Rusli CEO of IndiSoft.
About IndiSoft, LLC
Columbia, Maryland-based IndiSoft LLC develops collaborative technology solutions for the financial services industry. Its RxOffice platform the core framework for its National Housing Advocacy Platform, provides advanced workflow management and rich data management tools that enhance risk-based assessment and help companies meet regulatory requirements. RxOffice provides efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions for companies, including mortgage servicers, investors, insurers, and law firms to name a few, that want to remain compliant, effectively manage workflow and maintain a competitive edge. Connect: www.indisoft.us | Twitter: @IndiSoftllc.
About BridgeRM
BridgeRM is a consulting and process outsourcing firm dedicated to helping the financial services industry navigate uncertainty and growth. Learn more about BridgeRM at www.BridgeRM.com or contact Andrea Pflughoft at 405.938.1300.
