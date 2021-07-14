Atheist hikers will deliver sanitary pads and school supplies to rural Nepali girls

trekking non-believers will backpack menstrual & education supplies to impoverished communities in Annapurna range to keep girls in school

PIEDMONT, CA, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atheist Republic Nepal (ARP) is guiding a hiking expedition of USA non-believers into rural Himalayan villages in March 2022. Loaded into their backpacks will be $1,500 worth of washable, reusable sanitary pads, plus school supplies (pens, notebooks, calculators) for the impoverished rural girls who are frequently deprived of education.

The USA “hiking heretics” are representatives of Humanist Global Charity (HGC), a San Francisco Bay Area nonprofit. Eleven participants are already signed up, including the Executive Director, the Program Director, four major funders, and the Board President, Vice President, and Treasurer. At present, the Secretary still has 'cold feet.' The group's two celebrity Board members - Steven Pinker and Daniel Dennett - will probably also sit this one out.

Embarking from Pokhara, the godless squad will trek through the nearby mountains to the hamlets of Sarangot, Naudada, Armala, Aatigar, Mauja and Dhampus. Accompanying them will be female members of Atheist Republic Nepal, to hand out sanitary pads, preventing any possible embarrassment.

Nepal is one of the poorest nations in the world, with its rural areas the most desperate. Adolescent girls are frequently removed from school to do subsistence farming for the family. Annually up to 10,000 are victims of sex trafficking to India.

Nepal is 81 percent Hindu, 9 percent Buddhist, 4 percent Muslim, 1.5 percent Christian and 3 percent Kiratist (indigenous animist religion). The small number of Nepali atheists are often collegiates; ARP membership includes Pokhara law students, and a contingent in Itahari, where HGC funds set up a "Freethinker Library."

Humanist Global Charity’s 12-day humanitarian trip in Nepal will also include gift-giving to dalits (untouchables) in the Bhaktapur slum and Bagmati river area, near Kathmandu. Days off for sight-seeing are also included in their busy itinerary.

The good-without-god charity also operates in Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, and Uganda, where they built the "world's first atheist orphanage" in 2015. Additionally, they built five secular schools in Uganda, established 17 clinics in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and supported Safe Houses for women and children in Myanmar, Uganda, and Nigeria.

Their following trip, planned for September 2022, will be in the Andes of Peru, starting off from Cusco and Urubamba.

Email: Directors@HumanistGlobal.Charity

Phone: 415-309-3505