Certification Exam Changes for Commercial Pesticide Applicators

Program Contac​t: DATCP Pesticide Program, (608) 224-4548

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces changes to the certification exam for commercial pesticide applicators. 

The temporary online certification exam will end on July 30, 2021. Applicators who received their certification through the temporary online exam will have their certification expire on December 31, 2021. Applicators with a temporary certification from the online exam, can take the in-person exam, and receive certification for five years if they pass. 

For in-person exams, individuals must schedule their exam in advance at https://pestexam.datcp.wi.gov. In-person exams are available at the following locations:

  • Prairie Oaks State Office Building, 2811 Agriculture Dr., Madison, WI 53718

  • Waukesha County Courthouse, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188

  • Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Dr., Wausau, WI 54401

  • Eau Claire State Office Building, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701

  • Green Bay State Office Building, 200 North Jefferson St., Green Bay, WI 54301

Participants will receive their exam results by mail - the Madison location will offer same day scoring starting August 2. Individuals who pass the in-person exam will receive certification for five years. 

Private pesticide applicators should continue to contact their county University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension agent to schedule an exam. 

For more information about pesticide certification and licensing, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticidesFertilizersCertificationLicensing.aspx. If you have questions, contact DATCP's Pesticide Program by email at datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov, or call (608) 224-4548. 

Certification Exam Changes for Commercial Pesticide Applicators

