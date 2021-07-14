VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Thanks Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies with Thin Line Tribute
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody visited the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to continue the Thin Line Tribute initiative designed to honor and recognize the men and women of local law enforcement who serve on the frontlines to protect their communities. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida law enforcement officers serve as the backbone of stability in our communities. These everyday heroes that maintain law and order and provide safety to the communities they have taken an oath to protect are vital to our way of life. As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I understand personally the sacrifice and dedication needed in this line of work, and I will continue showing my deepest gratitude and support for our frontline officers. Their dedicated work is commendable and deserving of the highest thanks and praise. Our state is stronger and better because of their service.” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said, “We were very honored to host Attorney General Moody and the Thin Line Tribute initiative at the Bay County Sheriff's Office today. It was so encouraging to hear her timely and inspiring message. On behalf of all the sworn deputies here at the BCSO, I want to thank her for her unwavering support during these times.”Law enforcement officers often do more than just police work, they are also first responders when disaster strikes. As just one example, BCSO deputies and other law enforcement provided unwavering community support 24/7 while their own families were simultaneously in need of support during the historic response to Hurricane Michael. BCSO remained on duty helping their neighbors and community around the clock with clearing fallen trees, rescues, fighting crime and delivering much-needed food and supplies to local families. BCSO continues to provide support and law enforcement service to the citizens and visitors of Bay County. Attorney General Moody launched the Thin Line Tribute initiative to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. The kickstart of the initiative occurred at the Plant City Police Department, in Attorney General Moody’s hometown. Attorney General Moody also visited the Belleview Police Department as part of the initiative kickoff. The Thin Line Tribute launched in May following a challenging year as police line-of-duty deaths skyrocketed across the law enforcement community. The rise in deaths can be attributed to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent increase in felonious acts against officers. While the start of 2021 brought new hope and a decline in COVID-19-related line-of-duty deaths, Florida—like the rest of the nation—is experiencing an increase in officer deaths at the hands of violent attacks. To learn more about Thin Line Tribute, click here.Thin Line Tribute is just one way Attorney General Moody is supporting the Florida law enforcement community. Shortly after taking office, Attorney General Moody launched a statewide Back the Blue campaign to highlight law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships with law enforcement and local communities. Attorney General Moody has issued more than 35 Back the Blue Awards since the start of the campaign.
You just read:
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Thanks Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies with Thin Line Tribute
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.