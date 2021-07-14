The Global Summit for Peace in Cameroon Welcomes Leymah Gbowee as Keynote Speaker

The 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate shares a message of hope and encouragement for war-torn Cameroon.

FOUMBAN, CAMEROON, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 17 to July 21, 2021, the Global Justice Journal will host a historic virtual event: the first Global Summit for Peace in Cameroon. The goal of the five-day Summit is to provide stakeholders in the ongoing Anglophone Crisis with the information and insights needed to reclaim their self-determination and to reach a consensus on the most viable path to peace. Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee, who is also founder of Gbowee Peace Foundation, will kick off the event with an inspiring message of hope and a call for the people of Cameroon to speak truth to power.

Other renowned peacebuilders joining Ms. Gbowee on the main stage are the Rev. Dr. Gary Mason, who played an integral role in the Irish Peace Process and now leads the NGO Rethinking Conflict; Ashok Panikkar, global mediator and founder of Meta-Culture; Salma Yusuf, who authored Sri Lanka’s National Policy on Reconciliation; Stefan Ziegler, who brings expertise from the West Bank conflict; and Godwin A. Okoko, who serves as Director of Programme at Plateau State Peace Building Agency in Nigeria – a country that hosts thousands of refugees of the Anglophone Crisis. In addition, the Summit will spotlight the work of local NGOs that serve vulnerable and at-risk populations at ground zero.

Perhaps most notable among the Summit’s offerings are the shared perspectives of those who support Federalism and those who support the secession of Ambazonia on a unified platform for the first time since the Anglophone Crisis began. Chris Anu Fobeneh, Communications Secretary for the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, will represent the secessionist perspective while Dr. Wilson Eseme, General Coordinator of the Cameroon Federalist Movement, proffers the argument for the country’s return to a federal republic.

Cece Buckley, founder of the Global Justice Journal, will co-host the event with Nikkon Balial, who will serve as the Summit's Special Rapporteur.