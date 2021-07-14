BetterHealthcare and Clinicient Now Offering Bi-Directional Integration for Physical Therapy Clinics

BetterHealthcare Expands Access to Care with Clinicient Bi-Directional Integration

The Insight platform integration with BetterAccess brings seamless communication between systems and enhanced workflow efficiency for physical therapy teams.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterHeathcare, an integrated digital healthcare company that connects physicians, patients, and therapy clinics, and Clinicient Insight, a market-leading rehab therapy platform that unifies clinical data, practice management tools, and revenue cycle expertise to accelerate organizational growth, an are announcing their next-generation software integration. This new enhancement enables bi-directional integration between the software partners, allowing for real-time syncing of patient information and scheduling availability between BetterHealthcare’s patient platform, BetterAccess, and Clinicient’s Insight EMR and scheduling platform.

"We understand successful physical therapy relies heavily on the relationship between the patient and provider,” said Greg Peters, BetterHealthcare CEO. "While our initial partnership with Clinicient brought remote care to patients and providers during the COVID-19 crisis, our latest integration further improves patient access and the clinic experience with our services.”

The bi-directional integration will automate patient intake and new appointment creation, allowing for more efficient front desk processes and reduced risk of duplicated or double-booked appointment slots. The integration further streamlines the patient process, enabling access to online scheduling via a trackable QR code or URL. Patients will be able to schedule both in-person and telehealth appointments through this integration, and clinics will only need to verify the submitted information before the patient’s visit.

“This latest development is a pivotal step in providing a seamless integration between our client’s Insight platform and the BetterAccess platform,” said Clinicient CEO, T. Kent Rowe. “As we’ve continued to develop our partnership over the past year, clients have reported increased patient satisfaction with remote care offered through BetterAccess. Our new bi-directional integration will provide further improvement to the patient experience and our clients’ workflow, particularly for front desk personnel.”

About BetterHealthcare

BetterHealthcare is a software technology company committed to redefining access to healthcare by providing end-to-end digital connectivity between providers and patients. With its interoperable, EMR compatible, HIPAA-compliant BetterAccess platform, BetterHealthcare supports all digital access touchpoints from the patients’ first step and throughout their healthcare journey from acquisition, intake, communication, and provision of care. From seeking treatment to determining coverage, to securing an appointment, each step presents some form of friction that BetterHealthcare can eliminate. For more information, please visit BetterHealthcare.co or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Clinicient

Clinicient, an industry-leading outpatient rehab therapy platform, is committed to elevating rehab therapy to its rightful place in the healthcare ecosystem. Focusing on clinical intelligence and advanced therapist tools to improve patient outcomes, Clinicient supports the full business cycle for rehab organizations of all sizes. With a 97% client retention rate, Clinicient’s suite of interoperable solutions combines clinical documentation, care planning, outcomes management, scheduling, RCM, advanced analytics, and patient engagement tools. For more information visit www.clinicient.com.