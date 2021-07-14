Corporate Update Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (PRRY)

New Management in Place with Fully Operational and Profitable Business

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Company Planet Resource Recovery (PRRY) https://planetresourcerecovery.com/ is providing this news release as a general update to its shareholders and followers. The management is of the opinion that this is a material event that requires an announcement.

The Company has concluded its custodianship with the State of Nevada and appointed all new management directors and officers.

PRRY submitted an application with OTC Markets prior to the deadline of June 30, 2021. At this time new management is awaiting for credentials to access the OTCIQ portal in order to update its OTC information, financials, and consequently to obtain a current rank with OTC Markets.

The State of Nevada portal has been updated with new management. Andrew Lapp is operating as President, Secretary, and Treasurer, and a new operations address has been updated as well.

PRRY has launched a website through which Planet Resource Recovery will release its official updates on https://planetresourcerecovery.com. In addition, the company communicates through its official social media Twitter account @PlanetPrry to keep its followers and shareholders informed with the company’s latest updates.

About Planet Resource Recovery:

PRRY is the holding company of an online retailer in the expanding home improvement industry. The operatingis providing this news release as a general update to its shareholders and followers. The management is of the opinion that this is a material event that requires an announcement.

The Company has concluded its custodianship with the State of Nevada and appointed all new management directors and officers.

PRRY submitted an application with OTC Markets prior to the deadline of June 30, 2021. At this time new management is awaiting for credentials to access the OTCIQ portal in order to update its OTC information, financials, and consequently to obtain a current rank with OTC Markets.

The State of Nevada portal has been updated with new management. Andrew Lapp is operating as President, Secretary, and Treasurer, and a new operations address has been updated as well.

PRRY has launched a website through which Planet Resource Recovery will release its official updates on https://planetresourcerecovery.com. In addition, the company communicates through its official social media Twitter account @PlanetPrry to keep its followers and shareholders informed with the company’s latest updates.

About Planet Resource Recovery:

PRRY is the holding company of an online retailer in the expanding home improvement industry. The operating company was founded in 2017 as an Amazon Third-Party Merchant and specialized in lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. After seeing continuous expansion year after year, they also became a distributor and dealer for major brands in the USA.

More updates and filings will be released on a timely basis on the PRRY corporate website. https://planetresourcerecovery.com

Disclosure:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of PRRY that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PRRY cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PRRY is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind PRRY's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond PRRY's control. In addition to those discussed in PRRY's press releases, public filings, and statements by PRRY's management, including, but not limited to, PRRY's estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PRRY's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PRRY's ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PRRY's capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. PRRY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events