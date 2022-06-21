PRRY Attends 6x6 ATV Rally event at Pine Lake Raceway and Trails in Jefferson, OH June 16 – 19

Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRRY)

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (PRRY) company CEO Andrew Lapp and company President Galen Reich packed-up and attended this past weekends’ Spring 6x6 Rally held at Pine Lake Raceway near Ashtabula, Ohio.

Pine Lake Raceway holds the self-proclaimed distinction of being the oldest ATV racetrack in the U.S., with 6x6 events beginning circa 1969.

Well over 100 vintage and current production 6x6 vehicles are estimated to have been in attendance, with many of the heavily modified and custom-built racing 6-wheelers destined solely for the on-site dirt racetrack.

In addition to the dirt track racing, several informal trail rides were organized over the four-day event, with several nighttime rides providing a dramatic scene as dozens of lighted 6-wheelers piloted by spirited drivers wound their way in a swift-moving column through the expansive network of challenging trails throughout the adjacent wooded area. The capabilities of all drivers and machine were, in a word, astounding.

With the 6x6 events in Pine Lake typically attended by long-time 6x6 enthusiasts, many of whom modify their vehicles for trail riding as well as the racetrack, Andrew and Galen took advantage of the opportunity to engage and converse with potential customers on what they love about the vehicles, why they modified their vehicles, and what they would like to see improved in new production vehicles.

This valuable one-on-one market research and customer interaction, combined with several hours of “extreme” trail riding time for both Galen and Andrew, provides our team and the company ongoing inspiration to build the type of vehicles and products that customers want to purchase and make full use of.

The weekend also provided an opportunity to display the company’s pilot prototype T-21 transmission provided by strategic partner Agile Vehicle Technologies Limited, which PRRY recently took delivery of and will soon be installed in a testbed MAX vehicle for rigorous testing.

The T-21 is essentially an improved version of the venerable T-20 transmission used in MAX vehicles since 1969 and is designed to offer easier shifting and greater durability to hold up to larger vehicles with more powerful engines hauling heavier loads than the T-20 was originally designed for.

Both Galen and Andrew plan to attend most, if not all, of the major 6x6 events that take place in the country in order to be closely engaged with customers and attuned to their desires so the company’s growth plans for MAX ATV sales can be fulfilled.

Once MAX ATV production is relaunched in 2023, new vehicles, parts, and accessories will be showcased and offered for demonstration and sale at all such events.

Andrew and Galen can’t wait for the Fall 6x6 Rally at Pine Lake!

More news will follow shortly.

Planet Resource Recovery

PLANET RESOURCE RECOVERY, INC. ("PRRY") is a Nevada based company that has recently acquired the intellectual property and tooling associated with the MAX ATV (all-terrain vehicle) product line, and will begin manufacturing MAX ATVs (originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. between 1970-2013) in New York state. The Company's management has a collective 56-plus years of experience in manufacturing, engineering, business management, ecommerce, and finance, and the company President was General Manager of Recreatives Industries for more than 20 years. PRRY will capitalize on MAX's brand legacy of 52 years as well as the proven product design embedded in all the intellectual property developed over decades and now exclusive to PRRY. The company will initially focus on building the recreational/light utility MAX all-terrain vehicle (ATV) product line from existing, proven designs, which will serve to re-build the supply chain and re-gain acceptance more rapidly into the broader global ATV market which continues to grow at over 930,000 units per year. Once the supply infrastructure, assembly line, and sales channels have all been re-activated and developed for the MAX ATV product line, PRRY has forward-looking plans to diversify its product portfolio by investing heavily in focused R&D to bring pragmatic new vehicles and accessories to market in a compressed timeframe.