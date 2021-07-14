Herzog Law Firm Celebrates 75 Years of Serving New York's Capital Region and Beyond
In celebration of this diamond jubilee, Herzog Law Firm has planned activities throughout the anniversary year to engage employees, the community, and clients.
Serving the community has been an honor”ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 marks Herzog Law Firm’s 75th year of serving the Capital Region, Hudson Valley and the North Country.
— Debra Verni, Esq. Managing Principal
Created by World War II veteran Jacob Herzog in 1946, Herzog Law Firm has evolved through the years as has the community it has served. Notwithstanding these changes, the firm has kept its core value of providing exceptional legal services to its clients in place.
Whether by representing local banks, colleges, and corporate clients regarding mergers and acquisitions, or small businesses in their day to day needs and succession planning, Herzog has served as a steady hand guiding local businesses.
Several decades ago, Herzog Law Firm began to develop their Estate Planning, Elder Law, and Estate Administration practices which, through the years, has proudly called thousands of families and individuals as clients. Since Herzog Law Firm’s inception, the average life expectancy has increased by 15 years. That fact along with changes in tax laws and long term care programs has made estate and long term care planning a more important part of life. Today, Herzog Law Firm’s Estate Planning and Long Term Care Planning practice is one of the area’s largest.
On behalf of its founding partner Jake Herzog, current managing partner, Debra A. Verni, Esq., and all the attorneys and staff who continue to help clients with their legal needs, serving the community for 75 years has been an honor.
In celebration of this diamond jubilee anniversary, Herzog Law Firm has planned various activities throughout the anniversary year to engage employees, the community, and clients. The partners and staff are supporting a number of area non-profits, in particular, the Alzheimer’s Association, as the presenting sponsor of several of their Walk to End Alzheimer's events, local community senior centers and will be hosting a blood drive at its Albany office on August 25th and in Kingston on August 26th. More events are being planned.
Herzog Law Firm currently has four offices located in Albany, Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, and Kingston and is owned and operated by Debra A. Verni, Esq., David A. Kubikian, Esq. and Jane-Marie Schaeffer, Esq.
Herzog Law Firm
+1 518-465-7581
info@herzoglaw.com
Stacy Etue
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Herzog Law Firm - Wills vs Trusts