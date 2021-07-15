Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clare Staples of Skydog Sanctuary & Jamie Baldanza create a Short Film on “The SAFE Act” narrated by Daryl Hannah

Ladybug, GG, and Twiggy - Three wild horses saved from Slaughter by Skydog

Clare Staples of Skydog Sanctuary feeding GG, Ladybug, and Twiggy

Ladybug, GG, and Twiggy before they were rescued

#PassSAFEActNow is the story of three, young, mustang mares who end up in a kill pen in Kansas and find their way to Skydog Sanctuary.

Skydog is 100% committed to getting the 2021 SAFE Act passed. Our goal is to raise more awareness and inspire more people to fight this brutal trade.”
— Clare Staples
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clare Staples, founder of Skydog Sanctuary and Jamie Baldanza, a wild horse advocate, photographer, and filmmaker, teamed up to create their second film to raise awareness for The SAFE Act. This year’s film is narrated by actress and horse advocate, Daryl Hannah.

To watch the trailer please visit https://vimeo.com/552972161

To watch the film please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ip5uFZECWhY

The Save America's Forgotten Equines or SAFE Act would permanently ban horse slaughter in the U.S. and end the export of horses for slaughter abroad. The bill was introduced on May 19th 2021 as H.R. 3355 by Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL).

#PassSAFEActNow is the story of three, young, mustang mares who end up in a kill pen in Kansas and find their way to Skydog Sanctuary. Through their story Clare and Jamie hope to bring awareness to the issue so people will take action and call their representatives.

Celebrities have voiced their support for The SAFE Act through the short film on social media, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Gerard Butler, Leona Lewis, Kristin Davis, Kelly Reilly, Josh Groban, Julianne Hough, Bailey Chase, Dougray Scott, Beth Behrs, Whitney Cummings, Nikki Reed, Rachel Hunter, Kevin Mckidd, Kaley Cuoco, Ray Abruzzo, Wendie Malick, Michael Nouri, Ireland Basinger Baldwin, Matthew Rhys, Bonnie Aarons, Gary Dourdan, Christa Miller, Katie Lowes, Cedric the Entertainer, Arielle Kebbel, Daryl Hannah, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, and Georgina Bloomberg.


To learn how you can help, visit https://www.skydogranch.org/oppose-slaughter


About Skydog Sanctuary (Instagram: @skydogsanctuary)
Skydog Ranch is a permanent home for wild mustangs and burros who have ended up in horrible and dangerous situations - at kill pens, auctions, and homes where they have been abused or starved. The horses at Skydog often enter dire circumstances following relocation from their native habitat by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Skydog aims to create a respectful and loving environment for these vulnerable and mistreated animals.

Skydog Sanctuary has locations in Malibu and Mariposa, California, plus a 9,000 acre ranch near Bend, Oregon.

About Jamie Baldanza (Instagram: @thismustanglife)
Jamie Baldanza is a professional equine photographer and filmmaker dedicated to preserving America’s wild horses. Jamie’s production company “This Mustang Life” concentrates on bringing animal causes to the public through film and photography.

Jamie is currently working on her docu-series "Wild Lands Wild Horses." “Wild Lands Wild Horses” is a docu-series that transports you across 12 western states consisting of 150M+ acres of public lands. Beautiful cinematography that takes place in the wild is woven into exclusive conversations with scientists, ranchers, government officials, and wildlife advocates, who — despite their differences — all share the same goal:
TO KEEP THE WEST WILD.

Jamie Baldanza
This Mustang Life Productions
+1 732-241-5027
email us here

#PassSafeActNow Trailer

