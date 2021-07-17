Louisville’s Cherokee Triangle Association Celebrates a New Identity

The Cherokee Triangle Association introduces a new logo as a step toward creating a cohesive identity and celebrating the distinctive neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cherokee Triangle Association (“CTA”), is introducing a new logo as a step toward creating a cohesive identity and celebrating the distinctive neighborhood. The Cherokee Triangle, which has been recognized as a local preservation district and is included on the National Register of Historic Places, includes diverse architectural specimens, spectacular green spaces, and an eclectic group of residents.

Partnering with designers Dawn Knight and Jason Laughlin, the CTA selected a logo that embodies the organic and urban concept that people, parks, and places exist together. The committee’s goal was to develop a timeless identity that could grow and embrace the values of the natural environment and historic preservation. The logo is intended to evoke both the neighborhood’s trees and its distinctive angled street grid, but ultimately is open to interpretation by the viewer. The stylized font is inspired by the time period when many of the homes in the neighborhood were built.

Kristen Miller, who led the Re-Branding Committee, guided a process that explored the heritage of the Cherokee Triangle - both its built environment and beyond. Miller shares, “Neighborhoods – particularly historic ones – go through many lifecycles, and we wanted a logo that would lead us into our next era while paying tribute to those that have come before. This design rose to the top because it can be interpreted by the viewer in so many different ways; it resonates no matter what it is you love about the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood."

Newly-installed CTA President Wes Cobb elaborates, “This work began under our former President, Leslie Millar, who led us through a challenging time. Leslie and Kristen both did a tremendous job of channeling our collective energy into an exciting rebrand.”

The re-branding project was an extensive effort that included a range of choices that residents reviewed and voted on. The chosen logo, with the CTA’s classic park green hue, was officially unveiled at the re-opening of the Willow Park Concert Series on Sunday, July 4th. Regarding the concert, Cobb says, “It was great to have a chance to thank the design team, show off the new logo, and more than anything, to come together as neighbors, friends, and caretakers of our neighborhood.” Cobb added that the Association intends to begin selling merchandise featuring the new logo in the coming weeks.