CBRS Offers Greater Security for Private Enterprise

CBRS is not only expanding the opportunities for connectivity and device performance, it is also a secure option for private enterprise.

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBRS stands for Citizens Broadband Radio Service. Essentially, CBRS allows your private LTE network to extend its capacity and coverage area. Many industries find this option valuable for increased automation in their devices. For businesses and communities, CBRS offers the simplicity of installing a Wi-Fi network with the quality you would expect from an LTE service.

One of the biggest differentiators for industry ventures considering CBRS over other options for wireless is added security. Wi-Fi is notoriously susceptible to cyber attacks. By contrast, CBRS allows system admins to use better practices for cybersecurity design and defense because it has a restricted access.

“The general nature of CBRS allows for heightened security on the network level. CBRS uses SIM authentication and centralized encryption by default, which is extremely attractive to critical enterprise applications,” explains PCS Technologies President, John Feldman.

SIM security ensures that devices have a unique identifier on the network and are properly authenticated. This gives network administrators tight control over what devices are allowed on the network. For companies who are considering private LTE, but still have concerns about cybersecurity – CBRS may be a better option. Specifically, industries that hold highly sensitive data would be good candidates for CBRS.

“There have been numerous use cases for CBRS in recent years. Specifically, we’re seeing positive responses from clients in higher education, healthcare, mining, and manufacturing. Really, the possibilities in enterprise application are very promising and cost-effective,” noted Feldman.

About PCS Technologies

PCS Technologies has been serving the network connectivity needs of multiple industries and communities across the United States for more than 25 years. Our core focus is providing expert support, reliable service, and industry-leading customer experience. Our team of professionals will be with you every step of the way in finding the right solution for your broadband wireless needs. For more information, please visit www.pcs-tech.com.