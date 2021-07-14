UVM Extension’s EXCITE Program Connects VT Migrant Farm Workers with Vaccinations

By Claire Bove, UVM Extension

July 14, 2021 | Burlington, VT - A recent award of $224,000 will be used by UVM Extension to enhance vaccine education efforts and address vaccine hesitancy among the agricultural community with emphasis on farmworkers in Bennington, Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Orleans, Windham and Windsor Counties. This funding, provided through the Extension Collaborative on Immunization Teaching and Engagement (EXCITE) program, will enable UVM Extension to launch an educational campaign in Spanish and English to share information and resources on COVID-19 and other adult inoculations and the related health benefits.

The award, provided by the Extension Foundation, will enable UVM Extension to continue partnerships with the Vermont Department of Health and Larner College of Medicine, offering on-farm health clinics. Community health workers will engage one-on-one with farmworkers to support adult immunizations and address vaccine hesitancy.

For questions and inquiries, or to discuss a potential farm visit, please contact the Project Coordinator, Claire Bove, at claire.bove@uvm.edu or 802-249-4611. For more information, visit https://www.uvm.edu/news/extension/uvm-extension-funded-vaccine-educatio...