PSD Announces 7-19-2021 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, July 19, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend in person:

First Floor 118 Elliot Street Brattleboro, VT 05301

Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.

The Committee will continue assessing its gathered information on current federal nuclear waste policies and proposed Congressional nuclear waste legislation. Potential advisory opinions to be brought to the full VT NDCAP later this year will be discussed.

For more information, including how to join the meeting and other scheduled meetings, please see the Press Release regarding the July 19, 2021 meeting or the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy webpage. Questions can be addressed to Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer, at 802-272-1714, or Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov.