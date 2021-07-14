Wolf Administration: Metal Packaging Manufacturer Expands Operations, Bringing Nearly 50 New Jobs to Columbia County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that Trivium Packaging, a metal packaging manufacturer, is expanding its manufacturing operations with upgrades to an existing production line, the installation of an interior sunken dock pit, and a building expansion for receiving steel coil shipments to accommodate new business, investing over $7 million into the upgrades, retaining 76 jobs at its South Centre Township, Columbia County site and creating 48 new, full-time jobs.

“It’s no secret that the commonwealth is home to a robust and diverse manufacturing industry, which Trivium has contributed to for over 20 years in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “We are thrilled to support this expansion as Trivium makes upgrades to keep up with consumer demand while bringing nearly 50 new jobs to the region.”

Trivium Packaging offers a variety of sustainable metal packaging with innovative shaping, decoration, embossing, debossing, and opening solutions to more than 1,300 customers. The company also has a location in Pittsburgh and has been at its facility in Columbia County since 2000.

“We are extremely excited to see the upcoming developments and upgrades that this new project will bring to our Bloomsburg plant and overall operations,” said Trivium President of the Americas Jens Irion. “The investments also illustrate the importance that manufacturing still plays for our society, so being able to retain 76 jobs and add an additional 48 makes us extremely proud, as these jobs will provide good living wages and benefits to individuals and their communities. We thank the Governor’s Office for providing us with this opportunity.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $144,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $400,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. The company has committed to investing $7.17 million into the project and creating at least 48 new jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

MEDIA CONTACT: Beth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov