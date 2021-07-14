New Nashville Theme Park Storyville Gardens Partners with Local Agency JLB to Launch Website

Storyville Gardens, an upcoming Nashville theme park, has partnered with JLB, a local Marketing Agency, to launch their new website & digital platform.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storyville Gardens, Nashville’s first amusement park since Opryland, is proud to have recently launched its digital platform. The website, https://storyvillegardens.com/, was created with functionality and creativity in mind to become an interactive, mobile-friendly website where users can experience the enhancing qualities of Storyville Gardens.

With a need to incorporate e-commerce into their website for regular and pre-sale tickets, JLB partnered with Storyville Gardens to create a website that worked for their future theme park visitors. Building custom landing pages, a custom hero video, and incorporating UX/UI into their design, JLB created a cohesive, interactive site for this imagination-driven park.

Discover and experience books and stories from the four corners of the world! Experience thrills for all ages from rides, shows, live entertainment, interactive attractions, and culinary journeys that will awaken the imagination. With new worlds to explore, Storyville Gardens will provide excitement at every corner.

More than a theme park, Storyville Gardens was built with the intent to challenge literacy statistics. With a hope to ignite the desire to read beyond what is required in a classroom, this imaginative, interactive entertainment destination brings Storybook Retail, majestic Dining Experiences, an Entertainment Village, and three extraordinary hotels with varying themes.

JLB has provided web design and marketing services to the Nashville area and beyond for over 20 years. JLB’s brand is about accountability to clients. JLB is responsible for all the marketing, technology, software, and web design services, ensuring it works, is protected, well supported, and provides results. All in-house, all local.

“JLB is accountable to make sure your brand & website are impressive, and the site is functioning, inbound marketing is working, equipment is working, you are getting results, and it is ALL well supported in one place. We care about keeping our clients happy.” – Ken Royer, CEO

For additional information, please visit JLB and Storyville Gardens.