Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,165 in the last 365 days.

Ecency Social Network Hiring DevOps and Front-End Development Staff for Platform Built and Powered by Blockchain

ecency.com

ecency.com

Growing social communities supported by Ecency celebrate cultural differences, free speech, diversity and independence

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA , July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecency, a cutting-edge social network built on blockchain, today announced it is expanding its app team with new hires in both DevOps and front-end development. Ecency is dedicated to growing communities of various interests and welcomes members who believe in diversity, independence, free speech and culture with various topics of interest and points of view.

Ecency is the most popular censorship-free social media platform that runs completely on blockchain. The social medial destination allows communities full control, owned by its members.

“We want to bring attention to growing communities around various topics and different cultures, said CEO and Founder of Ecency, Feruz Muradov. “We are growing so quickly and are expanding our team with new hires both in DevOps and front-end development.”

Muradov continued, “The biggest benefit of using Ecency is that communities can establish censorship-free platforms owned entirely by groups who have full control over their content and everything related to their social presence. No one can shut you down or remove your content. Ecency is the essence of 24/7 free speech, which is forever protected by blockchain. Users can earn various digital tokens, reward others and build a rewarding community by inviting new friends to the Hive and Ecency.”

Ecency believes blockchain technology will revolutionize not only money/finance, but also social media and free speech. The company offers website, desktop and mobile applications. The platform enables users to build their communities on a decentralized web, earning rewards for their content and rewarding others. Users can grow their communities and empower them with true free speech and complete control.

For more information and to sign up, visit ecency.com/.

###

Media Relations
Ecency
email us here

You just read:

Ecency Social Network Hiring DevOps and Front-End Development Staff for Platform Built and Powered by Blockchain

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.