The Leslie Group Announces ALAViDA as the Newest Addition to their Preferred Partnership Network

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leslie Group, Canada’s leading independent employee benefits consultancy, announced today that it has added ALAViDA to its preferred partnership network, enabling it to embed the virtual substance use management platform in benefits solutions for Canadian employers.

ALAViDA fills a critical gap for unaddressed substance use challenges, delivering expert recommendation and access to a care team that includes physicians, therapists and a virtual companion, in an accessible, confidential and stigma-free environment.

“Covid-19 has placed a heavy burden on employers and employees alike, resulting in a rise in problematic substance use. Over 20 per cent of Canadians are affected by substance use disorders, making it the largest unmanaged disease in modern healthcare and a major driver of absenteeism, rising health care costs, and long-term disability claims. Access to an effective substance use management platform is vital to any comprehensive benefits plan” said Shawn Leslie, president and CEO of The Leslie Group.

The Leslie Group also announced that it will include access to ALAViDA’s virtual care platform as part of their own in-house benefits program for employees and their families.

“Substance use is a major cost to employers - accounting for over $15.7 billion annually in increased healthcare costs, reduced productivity and disability claims. There has never been a more pressing time to address substance use challenges. Including ALAViDA in The Leslie Group’s preferred partner network will enable us to support employees and their families in reaching their goals with access to confidential, evidence-based care that works.” said Yolanda Billinkoff, head of sales of ALAViDA.

“Virtual care removes barriers and helps deliver on-demand evidence-based programming. 91% of employees being treated by ALAViDA continue to stay at work. Allowing people to remain in their communities, families and social supports enables earlier intervention and sustained change.” added Billinkoff.

The Leslie Group’s preferred partnership network includes a number of cutting-edge wellness and health providers providing preferred access and pricing for The Leslie Group clients. Health and Wellness programs are a critical component of any benefits strategy focused on early intervention and prevention to improve employee health while reducing long-term health care costs.



About The Leslie Group

The Leslie Group is Canada’s fastest-growing independent employee benefits consulting firm with clients located across Canada. The firm has full access to the group benefits marketplace with significant leverage to negotiate effectively with all prospective insurance companies. They work with clients to manage both their existing group insurance benefits and group retirement programs and provide in-house education and communication services. The Leslie Group can implement new or enhanced group benefits programs with competitive and sustainable pricing as well as plan designs that are competitive within clients’ benchmark standards, meeting the needs of both the employer and its employees. The Leslie Group is headquartered in Toronto with satellite offices across Canada. To learn more visit www.lesliegroup.com.

About ALAViDA

ALAViDA is a one-stop-shop approach for any level of Substance Use Disorder – alcohol and drugs – mild, moderate and severe. ALAViDA connects patients with behavioural coaches, therapists and physicians who work as a team to deliver personalized care right to their smartphones. ALAViDA is an employee benefit with varying plans and personalized therapeutic programs, which has proven to minimize time out of the workplace. Traditional rehab often costs $30,000 or more a month. ALAViDA’s program is a mere fraction of that. More than 79 per cent of those signed on reported increased control, and 86 per cent reduced substance use. To learn more visit alavida.com.