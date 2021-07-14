All-New British Electric Car Manufacturer Set To Shake up the Automotive Industry

Soventem is the all-new British built electric car manufacturer set to transform the world of EVs will open an engineering centre at Mira-Horiba in the Midlands

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soventem is the all-new British built electric car manufacturer set to transform the world of EVs. Based in London, and opening an engineering centre at Mira Technology Park in the Midlands, the innovative new brand will be introducing an array of eye-catching carbon-neutral vehicles, alongside launching a futuristic car sharing service for the UK.Late last year, the UK government took a historic step towards cleaner air and a net-zero society with the announcement that the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles would end by 2030. This bold step means that electric-powered cars are set to become a far more common sight on our roads in the coming years.Soventem is an all-new British electric car manufacturer set to revolutionise the EV market. Incorporated in 2019, the pioneering new company is to open a new engineering centre at the Mira Technology Park in the Midlands, cementing its position as a truly British-built manufacturer.Each Soventem vehicle has been carefully designed to stand out amongst the crowd, and the forward-thinking brand is striving to ensure every aspect of the manufacturing process is environmentally friendly. The completely carbon-neutral build utilises the greenest materials possible, while the innovative and lightweight monocoque structure is created using 3D printing technology.Soventem electric vehicle will be meticulously built in the UK, and the brand will be working with some of the leading names in the market, including Ree and Clearmotion. Scheduled to arrive on UK roads in 2024, the Soventem car offers 300 plus miles on a full charge and is capable of being charged in under five minutes. The incredible supercar-styled vehicles also come with over one million aesthetic combinations, ensuring no two cars will look the same.Alongside its carbon-neutral manufacturing processes, Soventem is looking to take a further step towards sustainable living with a ground-breaking futuristic car sharing service. Aiming to be launched in the UK in March 2024, with a crowdfunding campaign being unveiled later this year, Super-CarShareTM is set to revolutionise the way people utilise their vehicles.The service will allow users to utilise Soventem vehicles whenever they need them. The personalised on-board car assistant, LUCY, will remember each driver, greet them in their own language, and provide recommendations to maximise their driving experience. With more drivers utilising car sharing schemes, it helps to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, lowering the overall CO2 in the atmosphere and improving the air quality, particularly in major cities.Heading up the production of the Soventem range is Randip Bhogal, who has over 12 years of experience in the automotive world, having previously worked for Jaguar Land Rover and TATA motors.Robert Parson, Soventem CEO and Founder, added, “There can be no denying that electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. We are already seeing the UK government introduce legislation and laws to reduce the number of petrol and diesel vehicles on our roads and in the not so distant future, city centres are going to become electric vehicle only areas.Our mission is to not only provide drivers with the ability to purchase powerful EVs but also introduce a ground-breaking new electric vehicle car sharing scheme. With existing car sharing services soon needing to upgrade their fleet, Soventem Super-CarShareTM could not have been timed any better!”For any press enquiries, please contact Rebecca Parson on rebecca@soventem.com. You can also find out more about Soventem at https://www.soventem.com/