Chiselbury publishes ‘Before Hiroshima’
Chiselbury Publishing announces the publication of 'Before Hiroshima' by Dr Jacqueline Jeynes telling the story of the fall of Hong Kong and Singapore in WW2.
Jacqueline Jeynes uses her experience as a distinguished writer with her intimate knowledge of and work with the Far East Prisoners of War community to tell a story that should not be forgotten”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 15 July 2021, London. Chiselbury Publishing is pleased to announce the publication of Before Hiroshima by Dr Jacqueline Jeynes.
— Stuart Leasor
Before Hiroshima tells the story of the fall of Hong Kong and Singapore and the aftermath during World War II. It recounts the true stories of those who were there and who became prisoners of war or internees, as well the ordeals of those that waited for them or lived with them when they came home.
Commenting on the announcement, Stuart Leasor, Chiselbury’s publisher, said, “We are delighted to have published Before Hiroshima. It is an important work recounting the terrible stories of so many people. Jacqueline Jeynes combines her experience as a distinguished writer on business management with her intimate knowledge of and work with the Far East Prisoners of War community to tell a story that should not be forgotten.”
Jacqueline Jeynes added, “I’m excited with the publication of Before Hiroshima. This is a subject close to my heart, and even more so since I learned of the experiences of my own father. It is dedicated to all those who suffered as prisoners of war or internees in the Far East, those that sadly died there, those that returned, and those that waited for them.”
Before Hiroshima is available for purchase here. ISBNs are 978-1-908291-63-9 (paperback) and 978-1-908291-64-6 (Kindle). If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk.
For more information:
Stuart Leasor, Chiselbury Publishing
info@chiselbury.co.uk
+44 7703 537721
About Chiselbury
Chiselbury Publishing was originally established as James Leasor Publishing in 2011 to make the works of James Leasor, one of the bestselling and most prolific British authors of the second half of the 20th Century, available to new and old readers. With a growing list of authors it now has over 40 titles currently available. More information can be found at Chiselbury Publishing.
About Jaqueline Jeynes
Dr Jacqueline Jeynes PhD MBA B. Ed (Hons) BA (Hons) is an author of non-fiction books on business management, history (FEPOWs in WWII), online training programmes, and Art History Distance Learning courses for Aberystwyth University Lifelong Learning department. She has received awards as Specialist Business Advisor and Writer of the Year.
Jacqueline is a travel writer working with gold-award winning Silver Travel Advisor (125,000+ members) providing information on travel aimed at the 50+ age group. Two further titles are published in 2021 by New York publishers BEP Ltd, one on strategies to target the mature travel sector and one on Managing Health & Safety in small firms. As an Editor with her own small publishing business, she has helped 2 new authors see their books published in 2021.
She has been married to Leslie for 40 years, they have 8 children between them, 20+ grandchildren and 7 young great-grandchildren (at the time of writing!).
Stuart Leasor
Chiselbury Publishing
+44 7703 537721
email us here