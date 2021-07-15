Chiselbury publishes ‘Before Hiroshima’

'Before Hiroshima' Chiselbury logo Jacqueline Jeynes

Chiselbury Publishing announces the publication of 'Before Hiroshima' by Dr Jacqueline Jeynes telling the story of the fall of Hong Kong and Singapore in WW2.

Jacqueline Jeynes uses her experience as a distinguished writer with her intimate knowledge of and work with the Far East Prisoners of War community to tell a story that should not be forgotten” — Stuart Leasor