Massive single-owner collection of oil and petroliana (gas station collectibles) will be auctioned online, July 25th

Richfield Oil double-sided sign, meant to hang as advertising at a Richfield Oil service station. 45 ½ inches by 58 inches, featuring the right facing eagle mascot logo. Estimate: $200-$5,000.

Circa 1920 Richfield Oil promotional desk clock with an aviation theme. Designed by Curtiss, in the shape of an airplane engine, with a propeller on the base. Estimate: $250-$500.

Circa 1930 Richfield Oil Corp. porcelain sign with individual letters that spell out the name ‘RICHFIELD’. All the letters are 18 inches tall. Estimate: $300-$1,200.

Group of vintage tire-themed advertising ashtrays, all of them for Goodyear and all measuring between 6 inches and 7 inches around. Estimate: $100-$160.