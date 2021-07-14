COVID-19 Daily Update 7-14-2021
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 14, 2021, there have been 3,056,269 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,763 total cases and 2,916 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Barbour County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, and an 80-year old female from Jefferson County.
“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to protect one another.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,517), Berkeley (12,913), Boone (2,185), Braxton (1,023), Brooke (2,250), Cabell (8,935), Calhoun (398), Clay (544), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,563), Gilmer (889), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,933), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,586), Harrison (6,226), Jackson (2,270), Jefferson (4,812), Kanawha (15,539), Lewis (1,313), Lincoln (1,608), Logan (3,308), Marion (4,669), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,072), McDowell (1,639), Mercer (5,219), Mineral (2,997), Mingo (2,778), Monongalia (9,410), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,245), Nicholas (1,914), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (684), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,366), Raleigh (7,110), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (763), Roane (668), Summers (866), Taylor (1,291), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,986), Wayne (3,187), Webster (561), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (465), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,070).
