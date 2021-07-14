COVID-19 Daily Update 7-14-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 14, 2021, there have been 3,056,269 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,763 total cases and 2,916 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Barbour County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, and an 80-year old female from Jefferson County.

“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to protect one another.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,517), Berkeley (12,913), Boone (2,185), Braxton (1,023), Brooke (2,250), Cabell (8,935), Calhoun (398), Clay (544), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,563), Gilmer (889), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,933), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,586), Harrison (6,226), Jackson (2,270), Jefferson (4,812), Kanawha (15,539), Lewis (1,313), Lincoln (1,608), Logan (3,308), Marion (4,669), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,072), McDowell (1,639), Mercer (5,219), Mineral (2,997), Mingo (2,778), Monongalia (9,410), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,245), Nicholas (1,914), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (684), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,366), Raleigh (7,110), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (763), Roane (668), Summers (866), Taylor (1,291), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,986), Wayne (3,187), Webster (561), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (465), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,070).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Hardy, and Lewis counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV