Greece’s Owiwi Selected as Finalist Startup in MassChallenge 2021
Owiwi was selected to participate in the MassChallenge 2021 accelerator program in the Texas Cohort in Houston.ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owiwi has been selected as one of the top 229 startups in MassChallenge’s 50th Accelerator Cohort among more than 3,000 entries from 20 countries.
MassChallenge, with headquarters in the US and seven locations across the globe, provides a top global network opportunity for innovators. They pride themselves to connect various role players in order to enhance and develop businesses and economies as a whole.
Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has raised $3.6B in revenue, created more than 186,000 jobs in total, and holds 2,900 alumni members. “Starting a business isn’t for everyone. It takes guts, tenacity, and a full belief in your passion. It takes skill, foresight, and yes, luck. It isn’t easy. But these entrepreneurs are ready. Ready to build a better future, to move the world forward, ready to go to work,” explains the MassChallenge website.
This platform is a promoter of entrepreneurship that addresses everyday problems with innovative solutions. But of course, only the crème of the crop survives. The 229 startups invited to join this year’s program have already been through two demanding rounds and more than 1,000 expert judges sat on the deciding panel.
The main criteria for selection were the startup’s ability to showcase and prove high impact and high potential in their respective fields. It is no surprise that Owiwi forms part of this year’s Accelerator Cohort. This revolutionary psychometric platform, based in Athens, Greece, is transforming the recruitment process globally through a “gamification” methodology.
The name Owiwi means “owl” in the dialect of the Yoruba tribe, a West African language - and In the same way that owls are a symbol of knowledge and wisdom, and can see what others cannot, the platform aims to bring to the forefront what no other recruitment company or tool has ever managed to do... Identifying hidden talents and their soft skills to qualify exceptional candidates out of a pool of great applicants.
Job applicants and existing personnel are invited to play a captivating and immersive game, in order to reveal more than what would simply meet the eye in a normal job interview - their soft skills.; through an engaging experience that reduces candidate stress and improves companies employer brand.
“The objective is to ‘unlock’ talents (or find existing ‘hidden gems’ already in the company) from the start; before they are hired – and to avoid the risk of making a bad hire which can have significant hidden costs behind it that go beyond the companies ‘bottom line’,” says Owiwi CEO and Co-Founder, Ilias Vartholomaios.
Through Owiwi’s comprehensive reports, recruiters gain critical insights and analysis on the results of applicants along with benchmarks and norms in order to make the best decision when shortlisting or hiring employees for a particular position. In addition Owiwi’s Learning Center provides content for training and development and even offers feedback reports on how to develop L&D initiatives.
Owiwi is evidently already a game-changer in the HR industry, boasting an NPS score of +78 and with 9 out of 10 users recommending it to a friend.
Their part-science, part-art approach has gained them recognition and many achievements in the past four years. After starting out as a seed-funded startup during the peak of the Greek economic crisis, the company now boasts over 100 big clients of various nationalities and over 900,000 candidates who have participated in the Owiwi game-based assessment.
Owiwi, together with the other startups will get a chance to engage with industry experts, to take the business to even greater and sustainable heights. In addition, Owiwi is part of a minority of 20% of selected startups that are not based in the US, making this achievement even bigger.
“By participating in this accelerator, Owiwi will receive democratized access to the closed and high quality networks that have characterized the startup industry for decades - all at zero cost and for zero equity,” say the Co-Founders about their participation in this year’s MassChallenge.
For more about OWIWI, visit www.owiwi.co.uk and for more about MassChallenge visit www.masschallenge. org
