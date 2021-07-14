Why Taj Mahal remains closed for 3 days?

This press release is in reference to the closing of the Taj Mahal for 3 days a week. Get to know the latest Taj Mahal entry rules.

AGRA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know the pride of India-Taj mahal is going under weekly closure for 3 days on account of the covid-19 curfew?

The iconic Taj Mahal to remain closed on Friday Saturday & Sunday. As known to everybody that the love monument Taj Mahal Agra had been closed for a couple of months in the first wave of corona pandemic since March 2020 after the lockdown. It was open in September 2020 for the tourists after a long wait with the necessary corona guidelines. Just the second wave of delta variant prevailed it was again closed on April 2021 in the wake of corona curfew. For nearly 2 months it was closed like the other historical places in India. Thus the tourists who were looking for the Taj Mahal Tour had to remain patient.

Now as the corona curfew restrictions are eased. It is open to the tourists, once again but with restrictions and pre-booking of Taj Mahal tickets online. The counter sale of tickets remains suspended. As it is evident that still in the state of Uttar Pradesh corona curfew is going on and the city remains closed on the weekends –Saturday & Sunday. Thus the tourists who are making plans for Agra Tour Packages have to consider the fact and keep in mind avoid traveling for 3 days in Agra. Friday is the weekly closure day for the Taj Mahal. Other Agra monuments are open on Fridays except for the Taj Mahal. Thus kindly do not make plans for taj Mahal tour on Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

A large number of vacations desire to do the Taj Mahal sunrise tour. A couple of days beforehand it was not possible to do the sunrise at the Taj Mahal on account of night curfew rulers. Since 2 days back with the new ruling the night curfew in Agra city is between 10 pm to 06 am only. Thus the tourists can visit the Taj Mahal at dawn now.