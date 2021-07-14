Power Peace Jewels Announces Power Peace Furbabies launch Crystal Healing For Your Pet(s)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021
Power Peace Jewels Announces Power Peace Furbabies launch
Crystal Healing For Your Pet(s)
Launching in tandem with the New Moon in Cancer which is all about healing from the inside out, Power Peace Fur Babies aims to fill gaps in the pet care and pet accessory world by making healing crystals available to animals in a convenient form that they can wear regularly to support their physical, emotional, mental, and energetic health. The project was born out of LOVE. The mission is in the name: to Power Peace. Power Peace Jewels are bespoke creations that celebrate one’s life journey through earthly elements; crystals and gemstones as well as divine notions; intentions for a better world and an honoring of our cherished animal companions.
Power Peace Furbabies was created by renowned Jewelry designer Andrea Groussman and Crystal Healing expert Sat Devbir. After witnessing the profound impact that the Power Peace Jewels experience has had on everyone who has participated in the process of making their custom necklaces, they wanted to extend the positive, healing energy to animals! Animal lovers to the core, the duo believe that fur babies should be honored for the significant roles they play in our lives. After experimenting with various materials and prototypes, they perfected their crystal offerings and combinations as well as their durable wire and clasps made to endure the pet life! Our companion animals and ever-growing network of service animals are so empathic, feeling nearly every emotion that we feel. With Sat & Andrea’s combined wisdom of crystals and energy healing for animals, they have thoughtfully crafted this special line of pet jewelry with the intention of supporting the well-being of animals across the world.
“It’s impossible to describe the breadth of unconditional love and joy that animals bring to our lives. It is truly priceless. We are honored to introduce a unique and beautiful way that we can support them, and we hope these pieces will put a little extra pep in your pet's step and power their peace, health & happiness. We are also committed to using Power Peace Fur Babies as a way of supporting animal organizations around the world by donating a percentage of all sales and raising awareness for animals in need.”
The Power Peace Furbabies line consists of 4 different pendant collections that can be paired with one of their crystal necklaces or attach directly to an existing collar.
Royal Pendants: A glamorous line of high quality and beautifully faceted crystals with a bold presence for furbabies who like to dress to impress. Perfect for special
engagements/occasions and
photo shoots. $122
Regal Pendants: A wide variety of crystal options from our vault of high-quality loose stones that our master jeweler sets specifically for your pet’s perfect pendant. Extra sturdy for everyday wear, this line is both elegant and powerful. $122
Lux Pendants: A natural look with minimal polishing gives these pendants a robust energetic radiance for maximum healing energy.
$88
Posh Pendants A line of alluring light weight geometrical stones for on-the-go these pendants are sophisticated and chic $33
If you feel you want your pet to have a more customized piece you are able to purchase a custom consultation with the Crystal Healing expert, Sat Devbir, personally over zoom where he will help you select the best crystals for your pet based on their needs. Personalized pieces are powerful & effective, custom made just for your beloved furbaby.
Alison Kennedy
