Attorney General statement on denial of permit application for proposed medical waste treatment facility

"The Department of Environmental Management made the right decision in denying the permit application for the proposed medical waste treatment facility in West Warwick, and I am grateful for their close review of a proposal that would have impacted many Rhode Islanders.

Several months ago, my Office expressed our concerns about the significant environmental and public health impacts that the waste treatment facility presented to surrounding communities.

This decision is an apt example of the benefit of having a comprehensive state regulatory process that includes robust public input."

