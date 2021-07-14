Mastercard Exec Miguel GAMIÑO Jr. Joins DPP Tech
Former Chief Technology Officer of New York City and NYC Mayor's office joins DPP Tech as an Executive AdvisorSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Miguel GAMIÑO Jr. has joined DPP Tech as an Executive Advisor. Miguel brings proven experience and will help guide the DPP Track PPM/PMO Project Management Software Solution.
Miguel is currently the Executive Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships and Head of Global Cities and City Possible at Mastercard. Miguel is helping cities accomplish inclusive growth and prosperity while tackling the challenge of global urbanization. In his role with City Possible, Miguel drives the formation of public-private partnerships that generate civic efficiency, equality, and an overall better quality of life.
Prior to joining Mastercard, Miguel served as the Chief Technology Officer of New York City, heading the Mayor's office of the CTO. At NYC, Miguel transformed the city's innovation platform, advocating for fair growth through technology.
We welcome Miguel to the DPP Team!
About DPP Tech
DPP Tech is a leader in PPM/PMO Project Management Solutions and IT Staffing/Consulting Services. DPP Track is an easy to use PPM/PMO Software Product that helps cities and companies manage projects through effective planning, resource allocation, staffing, reporting, communication, and successful execution. With over 20 years of profitable operations, DPP Tech is a San Francisco Bay Area based global solutions company. Some of DPP Tech's happy customers include City and County of San Francisco, GAP, Tibco, eBay, County of Santa Clara, PayPal, GE, and City of New York.
