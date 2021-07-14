Bangladesh Bodybuilder SK MD Rony Now Major Influencer in Fitness, IT and Blockchain Technology
2020 Mr. Bangladesh first runner-up runs two companiesDHAKA, BANGLADESH , July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – National Player SK MD Rony, the first runner-up in the Mr. Bangladesh 2020 Bodybuilding Competition and a 2020 Olympic Games qualifier, is now sharing his expertise in three areas: bodybuilding, IT and blockchain technology.
Rony, who grew up in Dhaka, has been a technology leader working in and running the IT company, Paitara Technologies Limited. He adds to his pedigree as CEO of Fog Hosting Limited in the UK and Bangladesh. Both of his companies are officially incorporated under the UK government’s “Company House.” He is globally known for raising capital to support his IT ventures. Mr. Rony recently launched his involvement as a “disruptor force” in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency and has a number of projects in development. His profile aligns with the new generation of technology innovators and business builders that are remaking the tech industry in Bangladesh.
“One of my greatest achievements came early in my career,” said Rony. “It was a huge success to be awarded first runner-up in the Mr. Bangladesh 2020 competition. This was my first attempt in one of the most important national competitions, and I won first runner-up in my 70 Kg division. This sport demands great dedication, especially in maintaining and managing weight between events. The experience of being rewarded for my dedication to competitive bodybuilding has inspired my professional work life and exciting, new entrepreneurial endeavors.”
Rony continued, “Bodybuilding is my passion, not my profession, but I do train fellow bodybuilders and teach them how to succeed. Technology is very important to me. I love IT and that is my current profession. Blockchain technology is the disruptor for our era, and I have big plans. Also, I consider myself a foodie and love everything about preparing and appreciating a delicious meal.”
Rony runs a bodybuilding program in a guaranteed, private weekly custom training exercise protocol. The structure of the training includes his expert coaching and support for bulking, cutting, contest preparations and more. He guides potential bodybuilding athletes and customized training based on body shape, achieving full body strength, precise machine strength routines and the art of “heavy training.” He offers a free consultation for anyone interested in exploring the sport.
In 2011, Rony began his bodybuilding career from his first steps into a gym. After a short pause and career development in the IT world, he began serious training in 2016 and never looked back. He has had tremendous success in bodybuilding and IT, leading him to create an incredible physique in just four years, winning first runner-up in his division of the 2020 Mr. Bangladesh, Second runners-up 2021 Mr. VIP, (Chittagong). He attended 2021 Mr. Dhaka and qualified for the 2020 Bangladesh Olympics games (held in 2021). Rony is known in bodybuilding as the first man who ever achieved runner-up status in his first try in a “first-try” national event.
Access and schedule private sessions with Rony and find him on all social media platforms, including Facebook.
For more information, visit skmdrony.com/.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here