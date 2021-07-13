Representative Swanson Files HB 1458: The Fair Play in Women’s Sports Act

by: Rep. Swanson, Valoree

01/26/2021

AUSTIN - Representative Valoree Swanson (HD 150) has filed House Bill 1458, a bill to protect women’s athletic programs and the right of women to compete for athletic scholarships.

House Bill 1458 would apply to both the University Interscholastic League and to collegiate sports in Texas to prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports. The bill would require sports be categorized as male-only, female-only, or co-ed.

“Women have worked hard for the equality we now enjoy, including the rights we have under Title IX to equal participation in sports and competitions for scholarships,” said Representative Swanson. “This bill is a common sense measure that is sadly necessary in a world where male athletes are robbing women of both championship trophies and educational opportunities. Texas needs to take a stand and defend women’s sports.”

The bill also creates a process for student athletes to bring actions for relief and seek compensatory damages if they are deprived of opportunities stemming from violation of this Act, or if they are retaliated against for reporting violations.

