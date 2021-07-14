Mainstreet To Help Open New Community Food Bank
CEO Bob Dhillon to join Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor for ribbon-cutting ceremony
Mainstreet Equity Corp (TSX:MEQ)CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading provider of mid-market housing, Mainstreet Equity Corp. has listened to their residents throughout the challenges of the last two years. They are proud to be able to work with residents who may be experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 to ensure they are able to remain in their homes.
“The pandemic caused enough worry on its own, the last thing residents needed was to worry about whether or not they’d have a roof over their heads as well,” said company spokesperson Jesse Greenwell. “During this period, we noticed that beyond the challenge of paying rent, many families were also experiencing difficulty with other household expenses. When Calgary’s Love with Humanity Association approached us with the idea of installing food banks at our buildings to provide some relief for struggling families, we jumped at the chance to partner with such an amazing organization to try to ease some of those challenges.”
With the latest food bank, the Falconcrest Village community food bank, officially ready to begin serving the community, an event has been organized to celebrate its opening, as well as the community volunteers and donations that made it possible. On Thursday, July 15 at 4:00PM, Calgary’s Love with Humanity Association, local residents, members of the Mainstreet team, and CEO Bob Dhillon will be joined by Her Honour, the Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Event Details
When: Thursday July 15, 2021 from 4:00pm – 4:15pm
Where: Falconcrest Village Apartments - 360 Falshire Drive NE, Calgary, AB (SW entry to building 1)
Who: Mainstreet Equity Corp CEO Bob Dhillon, Her Honour, the Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, volunteers from Love with Humanity Association, and local residents
Note: Please follow COVID-19 guidelines
Mainstreet Equity Corp CEO Bob Dhillon will be available for brief media interviews following the ceremony. Mainstreet anticipates a large turnout for the event, and looks forward to helping those in need while celebrating what communities can accomplish when they come together for good.
About Mainstreet – Mainstreet Equity Corp, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a Canadian company offering family and pet-friendly, renovated boutique apartment rentals in 17 cities across western Canada. Since 2000, Mainstreet has been a publicly traded company (TSX:MEQ), and as at Q2 2021, assets were valued at $2.2 billion with current holdings of more than 14,500 apartments. Along with its balance sheet success, Mainstreet is a strong supporter of diversity and proud champion of affordable housing.
