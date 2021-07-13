Tips on how to secure your financial future with takaful
We all know that life is uncertain. While financial challenges may not be a grave issue today, situations can take a dire turn tomorrow, especially if you have no savings to rely on. While we can't change fate, we can surely stay prepared to face any such situations. And so, it is extremely important to have savings and investments to ensure a secured financial future for yourself and your loved ones. If you have no such plans to bank on in the future, you can start from today by contributing (tabarru') in several takaful savings plans and takaful investment products.
Takaful plans, which are based on the concept of Ta’awun or cooperation among participants, abide by Shariah or Islamic laws. So, they are free from the elements of Al-Gharar, Al-Maisir, and Riba. Once you select a plan, you must contribute to a takaful fund which is managed by a takaful operator. These plans, apart from providing monetary help, offer rewards, payouts, and a lot more. A takaful savings plan or a takaful investment plan can be a gift (Hibah) to your loved ones to keep them monetarily safe in the future.
We have also provided some tips that you can follow to secure your financial future with takaful:
Set your goals
You must create a list of long-term and short-term life goals that will help you materialize your dreams and aspirations. These could be education-related, career-related or life-related goals like marriage or spiritual journeys. However, to reach your goals, you will require some amount of financial assistance. To get better returns, you can contribute to several Investment-linked family takaful products. Through these products, you can invest in Shariah-compliant local and global funds. With the potential returns, you can work on your goals and make them a reality.
Learn about the savings plans
Merely keeping aside a portion of your salary in your locker every month won’t be too fruitful for a secured future for either you or your family. So, it is important to contribute to takaful savings plans, as they will let you optimize your savings while providing protection coverage for you and your family.
Get medical coverage
Medical emergencies can dry out your finances and leave you in stressful situations. Avoid such instances by contributing and investing in family takaful products that offer death benefits, hospitalization coverage, coverage for illnesses, and much more.
Retirement Planning
Planning for your retirement will help you stay financially independent without relying on anyone for financial support. While you are still employed, you can contribute to long-term takaful plans that will offer not just maturity benefits but a host of other privileges such as coverage for old-age disability, medical coverage, etc.
Conclusion
Now that you know how to start, you can check out the various takaful savings plans and investment plans offered by reputable takaful operators. Subscribe to the ones that align with your requirements to start building a secured future.
Carolina Darbelles
