Secretary Gorbea Statement on President Biden's Voting Rights Speech

"Today I echo the words of President Biden: "The power must always be with the people." Throughout my career I have worked to increase civic participation. As Rhode Island Secretary of State, I have enacted reforms and modernized elections to improve access to the ballot box for every eligible Rhode Islander. I applaud the President for speaking out against attempts to actively deny voting access and undermine the most fundamental right granted in our Constitution.

I also applaud the thousands of nonpartisan elections administrators who have faced attacks and threats of violence simply for doing their job. They are truly defenders of democracy.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's further weakening of the Voting Rights Act and many states across the country implementing voting restrictions into law, I urge Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."

-Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea