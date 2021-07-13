FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Vaccine Clinic at Cabarrus County High School

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited a vaccine clinic at Northwest Cabarrus High School today to see students and members of the community receive their vaccine.

“We’re getting closer to beating this pandemic, visit by visit, call by call, person by person, shot by shot,” said Governor Cooper. “We must remain vigilant with the spread of the Delta variant and continue to make progress in vaccinating North Carolinians every day.”

The Northwest Cabarrus High School vaccine clinic is one of several vaccination sites being held at Cabarrus County Schools. The collaboration is between the school district and Cabarrus Health Alliance and aims to make it easier for people ages 12-17 to get their lifesaving shot.

With the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a vaccine. Since May, more than 99% of new cases in the state have occurred in people who are not yet fully vaccinated.

“Even with 50-percent of eligible Cabarrus County residents vaccinated, there is still much work to be done. At this time, the Delta variant is creating concerns regarding the health and safety of our community," said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Health Alliance Health Director. "We are encouraging and asking all residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting a COVID-19 vaccine."

North Carolinians who get their first dose are automatically entered into the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings. Four North Carolinians will win a $1 million prize and four people ages 12-17 will win a $125,000 college education scholarship. People who received their first dose on or after June 10 are entered twice for each drawing. The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back campaign to encourage people to get their shot.

To date, North Carolina has administered more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 53 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. Fifty-six percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 82 percent of people 65 and over.

Learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Details on the Your Shot at $1 Million Summer Cash Drawing can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash. Use NCDHHS’ online tool Find a Vaccine Location to find a nearby vaccine site. Call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 888-675-4567.

Video footage of this event will be available for media use he﻿re.

