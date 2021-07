COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics July 16-31, 2021

​

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic.

More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Friday, July 16

Kanawha County

12:00 p.m., 520 Goshorn Street, South Charleston, WV

Saturday, July 17

Marion County

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Windmill Park, 900 Ogden Avenue, Fairmont, WV

Raleigh County

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., 509 Ewart Avenue, Beckley, WV

Wednesday, July 21

McDowell County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., McDowell County DHHR Office, 840 Virginia Avenue, Welch, WV 24801.

Tuesday, July 27

Wetzel County

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., West Virginia Northern Community College, New Martinsville Campus, 141 Main Street, New Martinsville, WV 26155.