Study Showing Positive Outcomes for Home Acute Care Supports Resilient Healthcare’s Approach to the Marketplace
The study “found that emergency department visits and hospitalizations were approximately cut in half for patients” participating in a hospital-at-home program.
The savings for hospitals and their parent companies are exponential. At the same time, these programs are enhancing the quality of life for patients, who ordinarily would have to visit a hospital.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study published recently in the Journal of Clinical Oncology “found that emergency department visits and hospitalizations were approximately cut in half for patients” participating in a hospital-at-home program operated by Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah.
— Resilient Healthcare CEO Jackleen Samuel
“This supports what we are seeing across the board with long-term, acute care in the home setting,” said Resilient Healthcare CEO Jackleen Samuel. “The savings for hospitals and their parent companies are exponential. At the same time, these programs are enhancing the quality of life for patients, who ordinarily would have to visit a hospital.”
The aforementioned study analyzed aspects of HCI’s at-home, acute care program over a 30-day period and found 55% fewer hospitalizations, 45% fewer emergency department visits, and shorter hospital stays by one day. The patients also had 47% lower health care costs during the same 30-day period as compared with patients who did not participate in the program.
Resilient Is Perfectly Positioned to Succeed
Those percentages mirror the findings of Resilient Healthcare, which has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in person.
“The industry is rapidly changing,” said Dr. Samuel. “In the past 12 months, both private and public sectors of healthcare have mobilized to bring healthcare outside of the traditional walls of the hospital. In an attempt to increase hospital capacity during the pandemic, CMS increased regulatory flexibility and launched the Acute Hospital Care at Home pilot program. Resilient has been behind the adoption of this program across North Texas. Industry leaders such as Amazon Care and Ascension have joined the Moving Health Home coalition to lobby and ensure these policies continue post-pandemic."
Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. The company has estimated a cost savings of 30% per episode, has reduced re-hospitalizations to below 3% and has significantly improved patient outcomes. Throughout the past year, the company has emerged as the proven solution for the plethora of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn