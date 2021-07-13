Reaxis, Inc. Receives Two ISO Certifications and a Gold Sustainability Rating
I am very proud of the accomplishments of our team this year, especially after the past year in the midst of a global pandemic.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaxis Inc., a chemical manufacturer in western Pennsylvania, has a lot to celebrate.
The manufacturing company recently received two certifications from SRI Quality Registrar, including the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.
The first, ISO 9001, is an international quality management system standard that helps organizations ensure they meet customer needs using statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product. ISO 9001 presents the fundamentals of management quality assurance practices which include the seven quality management principles that underlie the family of standards: Engagement of people, customer focus, leadership, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management.
Reaxis recertified its ISO 14001 certificate shortly after receiving ISO 9001. The ISO 14001 re-certification comes after being successfully audited in accordance with SRI’s requirements in April 2021. As of June 26, Reaxis now has the signed certificate which cites “The Environment Management System related to the manufacture and supply of specialty chemicals from our two sites in Pennsylvania.” That is effective until June 26, 2024, pending annual surveillance audits from SRI. This certification further recognizes Reaxis’ commitment to the environment, health, safety, security, and sound business management.
An additional accomplishment the company is proud to have achieved in recent weeks is a Gold sustainability rating awarded to Reaxis by EcoVadis, offering businesses an annual opportunity to take “the world’s most trusted sustainability assessment.” The objective of the EcoVadis methodology is “to measure the quality of a company’s sustainability management system through its policies, actions, and results.”
In response to the manufacturer’s many recent achievements, Victoria Baker, Environmental, Health and Safety Manager at Reaxis Inc. stated: “I am very proud of the accomplishments of our team this year, especially after the past year in the midst of a global pandemic. We truly couldn’t have accomplished all that we did without the efforts of every team member and department at Reaxis. That includes Purchasing, HR, Accounts Payable, Quality, and more. I am forever grateful to work with some of the most dedicated individuals in the business.”
About Reaxis
Reaxis is a producer of the most diverse range of metal-based chemicals including those used as catalysts, complexing agents, corrosion protection enhancers, surface finishing additives, and stabilizers for hydrogen peroxide. Learn more at www.reaxis.com.
