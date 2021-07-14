Abyde partners with Optometric Billing Consultants to deliver HIPAA compliance solutions to private optometrists

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, an intuitive and industry-leading HIPAA compliance software solution for private practices, today announced it has joined Optometric Billing Consultants (OBC) in delivering exceptional HIPAA compliance solutions to their independent optometrists across the country.

Abyde’s collaboration with OBC helps alleviate the unique challenges private practice optometrists encounter by providing them with state-of-the-art HIPAA compliance programs designed to reduce the time, resources, and stress that accompany a complete HIPAA program.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized eye care practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“Our partnership with OBC will go a long way in reducing HIPAA stress and providing peace of mind to independent optometrists,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are confident that OBC’s growing group of eye care professionals will see the instant value in the industry-leading tools and resources that our solution delivers.”

“At Optometric Billing Consultants our mission is to help doctors and staff overcome obstacles faced in their daily practice operations and teaming up with Abyde will help to fill the commonly seen gaps in implementing complete HIPAA compliance programs,” said Brock W. Terry, Director of Marketing & Analytics at OBC. “Abyde’s HIPAA compliance solution is the best choice for our customers and we are proud to work together to help optometrists nationwide continue to excel.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Optometric Billing Consultants

OBC began as a means to help doctors and staff overcome the obstacles associated with insurance billing in 2006. Initially, OBC started with educating doctors and staff on the correct and ethical way to submit medical claims. It then transformed into an all-inclusive billing service that includes the initial credentialing/application process for all insurance panels. OBC also follows the complete process of submitting a medical/routine claim, researching denied claims, submitting secondary claims, and billing patients for any balance due. Out-sourcing insurance billing is an excellent way to improve efficiency and increase productivity in a professional healthcare setting. For more information on OBC visit claimdoctor.net.



