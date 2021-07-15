Argus Methanol Forum - North America’s Leading Methanol Event Returns to Houston
Event Date: September 14-15, 2021
MI is thrilled to be able to support the Argus Methanol Forum, one of the methanol industry's preeminent yearly events.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argus is excited to bring the 18th annual Methanol Forum to Houston for attendees to meet, exchange information and get all the latest market updates in person.
— Greg Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Supported by the Methanol Institute (MI), Argus Methanol Forum is the key event in the industry’s calendar for market participants looking to do business with the biggest buyers and sellers of methanol. The forum will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston on September 14-15, 2021.
Methanol Institute CEO, Greg Dolan will moderate the panel discussion What is the next market disruptor for methanol? with insights from BlueWorld Technologies, E1 Marine and Oberon Fuels. The session will explore the growth potential for new applications of methanol, identify factors that will affect their growth and how shifts in demand will impact trade.
"MI is thrilled to be able to support the Argus Methanol Forum, one of the methanol industry's preeminent yearly events. I'm looking forward to connecting with my industry colleagues in person again after what has been a challenging year for us all" said MI CEO Greg Dolan.
Join with leaders across the global methanol industry to gain insights and build business relationships. You will also get updates into market dynamics and trade flows and explore new and evolving methanol applications that will shape the future of the sector.
Topics on the agenda include:
Post-Covid recovery: How will methanol demand bounce back in 2021?
As lockdowns are lifted, explore how demand will fare over 2021. Speakers from across the supply chain will share their experience and market insights on what to expect in the upcoming months.
Asia Methanol focus and MTO update
The largest growth in methanol consumption over the last 10 years has been in Asia, and China more specifically. Understand the developments in Asia and how this will continue to grow in the coming years.
Driving demand growth: Methanol as an alternative fuel for automotive applications
Gain valuable insights into how the technology and demand for methanol’s application in the automotive industry will develop in the coming years.
How can methanol compete with other sustainable fuels as the marine fuel of the future?
With the shipping industry mandated to reduce its environmental impact, explore how more sustainable fuels such as methanol can offer a practical, economically viable solution that ensures the shipping industry meets its sustainability goals in the short and medium term.
Low carbon methanol production
Experts explore how low carbon methanol production - from bio methanol to renewable methanol - will develop, including the costs, volumes and demand in the coming years.
Attendees will hear from speakers - many representing MI member companies - including:
• David Cassidy, Chief Executive, Proman
• Berit Hinnemann, Director, Head of Decarbonization Business Development, Maersk
• Anita Gajadhar, Managing Director, Marketing, Logistics and Shipping, Proman
• Greg Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
• Don Maley, President and CEO, Lake Charles Methanol
• Andrea Redford, Chief Business Development Officer, Enerkem
• Stuart Crawford, CEO, E1 Marine
• Captain Saleem Alavi, President, Sea Commerce America Inc
• James S Lamoureaux, CEO, IGP
• Mads Friis Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer, BlueWorld Technologies
• Amanda de Jager, Licensing Manager Syngas Technology, Haldor Topsoe
• Hassan Ahmed, Founder and Head of Research, Alembic Global Advisors
• Dave McCaskill, VP Methanol & Derivatives Services, Argus
• Roel Salazar, Methanol and Derivatives Consultant, Argus
• Becky Zhang, Editor Olefins and Methanol, Argus
We hope to see you at the most time-efficient and effective way to meet leaders in the methanol industry. For more information please visit the event website HERE.
Lawrence Navin
Methanol Institute
+1 703-618-2224
