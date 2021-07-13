Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,406 in the last 365 days.

88.3 The Journey Welcomes New General Manager

Danae Songy from Southwestern Adventist University

88.3 The Journey FM is Southwestern Adventist University's Radio Station

88.3 The Journey FM is Southwestern Adventist University's Radio Station

Morning Host, Danae Songy, to Assume Leadership Role

KEENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Journey’s program director and morning show host Danae Songy was promoted to general manager following the departure of Michael Agee to a radio station in Washington, D.C.

The Journey listeners appreciate the fact that the station will be in the hands of someone who has been with The Journey for years and whose voice they’ve come to love in the morning.

“I do not take this opportunity lightly and welcome prayers as I make this transition,” shares Songy.

Even before Agee’s departure, Songy was chosen by Christian Music Broadcasters to be a part of their new mentorship program. She was paired with another female manager who knows the challenges of radio station leadership. Songy believes that was only the beginning of God’s promise to equip her to carry on the ministry of The Journey in her new position.

“Thanks to Mike’s leadership, The Journey is looking to hire a music director for the first time,” says Songy. “This individual will ensure all on-air communication is aligned with the station’s mission as well as formulate strategies for attracting, retaining and growing The Journey’s listening audience.”

Individuals interested in joining The Journey team can visit swau.edu/hr to learn more.

Timothy Kosaka
Southwestern Adventist University
+1 8172026628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

88.3 The Journey Welcomes New General Manager

Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.