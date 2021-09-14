US News & World Report Ranks SWAU #2 for Social Mobility

US News and World Report

Ranking Recognizes Performance in Graduating Economically Disadvantaged Students

UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US News & World Report continues to rank Southwestern Adventist University as a top institution. Ranked once again as #2 for social mobility within the Regional Colleges West ranking, SWAU continues to stand out amongst top performing colleges and universities in the United States.

US News and World Report utilizes 17 factors to compile the rankings. Higher education institutions are organized into 10 distinct rankings based on academic mission. For the past three years, social mobility has been ranked as a distinct category. The indicator measures an institution’s performance in graduating economically disadvantaged students who received federal Pell Grants.

SWAU ranked #3 in the inaugural 2020 rankings, #2 for 2021, and once again ranks #2 for 2022. Financial support, academic development and hands-on learning experiences contribute to this ranking.

“Beyond a ranking, social mobility closes the gap of inequity by providing resources, access and support for students to thrive,” shares Ana Patterson, president. “One example of SWAU’s success is that 32% of our 2021 graduating class identified as being the first in their family to graduate from college. That is a statistic to be proud of!”

To learn more about how SWAU supports students regardless of their background or experience, watch this video, which provides further information about the SWAU experience and about how the Office of Student Success is improving academic and career success for students pursing a successful future. To learn more about diversity on campus, visit swau.edu/diversity.

