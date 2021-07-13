Corporate Update Sports Quest, Inc. (SPQS)
New Direction of the CompanyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Quest, Inc. (SPQS) https://sports-quest.co is providing this news release as a general update to its shareholders and followers. The management is of the opinion that this is a material event that requires an announcement.
SPQS is pleased to report that it has resolved its tax assessment issue with the State of Delaware. The Company is now current with the State. Moreover, SPQS submitted an application with OTC Markets prior to the deadline June 30, 2021, to allow the Company to report its periodic activity. The management is waiting for credentials to access the OTCIQ portal in order to upload and update its OTC information, financials, and other relevant data. The corporate plans are to obtain a current ranking status with OTC Markets.
SPQS has launched a new corporate website https://sports-quest.co. through which Sports quest will release its official updates on and current corporate actions. In addition, the company communicates through its official social media Twitter account @SpqsOtc to keep its followers and shareholders informed with the Company’s latest updates.
In other company news and events, the company has secured certain financing through its preferred shares with Emry Capital Inc and retained Mina Mar Group to assist it in its corporate reorganizational plans. The new SPQS management and board has agreed to extend Mr.Jeff Burns position as the interim CEO as the company re focuses its efforts to find a suitable sports and entertainment type company to enhance its portfolio. Several viable candidates are on the management's radar.
The management welcomes its followers queries via e mail Email: corporate@sports-quest.co or Nationwide Toll Free: 1 888 833 7471 and or our Follow us on Twitter @SpqsOtc Other official updates on the Company may appear on SEC as an 8k which SPQS may utilize as a volunteer filer in the meantime as well.
About Sports Quest, Inc.:
Spots Quest is a sports & entertainment company focused on emerging markets. SportsQuest is a sports and entertainment company formed in the middle 1980s. The company disposed of certain assets during the economic crisis and was assessed with a substantial tax levy by the Delaware state Franchise Tax.
More updates and filings will be released on a timely basis including the SPQS corporate website. https://sports-quest.co
Disclosure:
Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of SPQS that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SPQS cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SPQS is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind SPQS's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond SPQS's control. In addition to those discussed in SPQS's press releases, public filings, and statements by SPQS's management, including, but not limited to, SPQS's estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, SPQS's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, SPQS's ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match SPQS's capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SPQS does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events
