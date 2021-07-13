Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Petnicity Mobile App for Pet Lovers

Discover the Ethnicity of your Dog or Cat

UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petnicity Launches First Mobile App

Petnicity delivers ethnic group discovery for pets with launch of mobile app

Based on personality, preferences and habits users can discover the ethnic group their dog or cat most likely belongs to.
Petnicity announced the launch of their first mobile app, available for iOS and Google.
While we understand that we have somehow separated ourselves as humans because of our differences, it is our shared characteristics which confirm we have more in common than we see at first glance. Even though we may not look alike, we are often similar.
Pets are the same, via connections through shared characteristics and behaviors.

With our unique and fun interactive app for mobile phones, we have designed something that will allow pet lovers from across the world to uncover the many different layers of their pets’ personalities.

Petnicity is based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and was founded in 2019. To learn more about Petnicity visit: www.petnicity.com

Users who wish to experience this exciting application can download the app on the App Store and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Elisa Sauls via email at info@petnicity.com or via telephone at (562) 448-5691

Cassandra Ellis
Petnicity
