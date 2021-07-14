EarthWorks Commercial Landscaping Announces Employment Opportunities for Landscapers, Drivers, and Foreman

EarthWorks has announced they have immediate opportunities for employment at several of their locations in Texas.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has seen continual growth over the last several years and created the need for additional staff to support its growth.

“During the pandemic and rapid changes in Texas weather, we saw an increased desire for people to beautify their landscape and prepare it for the Texas heat,” said Chris Lee, President of EarthWorks. “Apartment communities looked to add functional space, like dog parks and backyard areas, while others looked at updating their landscaping for the season. All of this created the need for additional support.”

In addition to competitive wages, most employees are eligible for several benefits, including health, vision, dental insurance benefits, paid time off, and a 401K.

The company has several open positions for year-round employment throughout both the DFW and Houston Metroplex, including:

Landscape Laborers – This position is tasked with improving the functional or aesthetic value of a property. They may create or enhance lawns, gardens, decks, patios, and other landscape features. The role may include using several types of tools to lay sod, plant plants and trees, mow, trim, water, dig, spread dirt, rake, prune trees and bushes, mulch, and load and unload materials. This position starts at $600 per week (or more with experience) and includes a hiring bonus! Landscape Laborer Jobs in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston TX

Landscape Drivers - Drivers typically support the landscaping team with installation and maintenance while driving the crew to the different work locations. As a driver, the company will provide safe, dependable transportation. In turn, drivers are entrusted to use good judgment and have a complete understanding of the responsibilities involved. No experience is required. The position pays $685 per week for inexperienced personnel and up to $750 per week for experienced team members and a hiring bonus! Landscape Driver Jobs in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston TX.

Landscape Foremen - The foreman is an experienced construction team member capable of running project installations unsupervised. The position serves as a first-line supervisor, directing the activities of laborers at a job site. As a supervisor, the individual must be able to operate various equipment and have a working knowledge of horticultural, safety, irrigation, and management practices. This person must be someone who can assure the accurate completion of projects and inspect, diagnose, and correct malfunctioning systems, apparatus, and components using appropriate testing equipment and tools. They must also inspect electrical equipment and components to identify hazards, defects, necessary adjustments, repairs, and ensure code compliance. The role is responsible for overseeing and maintaining safety protocols and requirements on job sites, monitoring labor, job performance, and other appointed duties. The pay for this position depends on experience but may range from $700-$850 per week and includes a hiring bonus! Landscape Foreman Jobs in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston TX.

For more information on these positions and instructions for applying, visit the EarthWorks website and career page at https://earth.works/contact-us/employment/.

About EarthWorks Commercial Landscaping

Established in 1979, EarthWorks, Inc. is a full-service commercial landscape management company. Our difference lies in our commitment to the highest quality service to each one of our customers. We take a consultative approach to account management, building relationships instead of performing sales calls. The goal is to be a partner to our clients, offering them a superior experience and offer better long-term results.

Services include landscape consulting, installation and maintenance, irrigation and drainage, lighting, retaining walls, tree planting, removal, and grinding. The company also provides hardscaping and outdoor construction services. Many of their clients include some of the biggest names in apartment communities, condos, office buildings, hotels, and campuses.

We also care for the environment by recycling all organic debris for reuse and utilizing plastic bags made from recycled materials. For your tenants’ safety and health, we use only “green light” non-toxic chemicals approved by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

For more information on EarthWorks or to provide an estimate, visit our website at https://earth.works/.