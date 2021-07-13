Wyld Gear Debuts New “Freedom Series” of Coolers Made in the USA
Award-winning hard coolers are built to survive the toughest conditionsCASPER, WYO., USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyld Gear, maker of products that enable people to explore the world, today announced that it will be manufacturing its new “Freedom Series” of hard coolers in the United States. Having completely sold out its existing inventory of coolers that were made overseas, the company is pivoting to a made-in-the-USA approach. The company’s pro-grade award-winning coolers and drinkware are built to survive the toughest conditions. The new coolers will be available in select retailers by fall 2021, with a Jan 2022 release available for purchase directly on the company's website.
“At Wyld Gear, we’re committed to curating products that support you on any journey,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We strive to feed your desire to explore the world, but make the experience easy. We'll keep you refreshed and hydrated so you can stay the course.” Some of the new coolers feature Wyld Gear’s patented dual chamber design, which is unique in the marketplace.
Wyld Gear made the decision to shift cooler production to the US based on customer feedback and general business considerations. “We're a small team with western values,” the spokesperson added. “Our roots begin in Casper, Wyoming, deep in the mountains. We want to give back and be a part of the American economy, so now we are turning that idea into a reality. Our customer base has wanted Made-in-the USA since day one.”
In addition to hard coolers, the Wyld Gear company offers drinkware, including the Wyld Cup™, tumblers, Mag Series bottles, multi-cans, slim cans and more. They even sell a dog bowl. The Wyld Cup™ looks like the classic red plastic party cup, but they’re reusable and eco-friendly. It features the V-Flow Spill Resistant Lid.
For more information, visit https://wyldgear.us or the #GoWYLD Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/wyldgear/?hl=en
END
# # #
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here